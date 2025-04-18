"Just like I did" - Lionel Messi makes big claim about Lamine Yamal's growth at Barcelona

Argentina icon Lionel Messi has hailed Lamine Yamal for his professional growth, tipping the latter to continue to grow as a player. Despite being just 17 years of age, Yamal has emerged as one of the most exciting and consistent wingers in the world in recent seasons.
Since making his debut for Barcelona in 2023 at the age of 15, Yamal has rapidly developed to become one of the best players in the world. He has bagged 14 goals and provided 21 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions this season, forming a lethal attacking trio alongside Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.
During a recent interview with Simplemente Fútbol, Lionel Messi spoke about Lamine Yamal and stated (via @AlbicelesteTalk):
"Impressive what Lamine Yamal shows, what he’s doing, and what he’s already done. He’s already been a Euro champion with Spain. He’s still only 17, he’s in a growth process, and he’ll continue to grow as a player and add things to his game, just like I did. He has incredible qualities and he’s already one of the best players in the world.”
Yamal has already made a big impact at Barcelona at a young age, similar to Lionel Messi two decades ago. The former has helped the club win two trophies to date, with the Blaugrana in contention for a potential quadruple this season. He also played a pivotal role in Spain winning Euro 2024 last summer.
"I didn’t want to go to any of them" - Lionel Messi explains why he left Europe following PSG exit
From the aforementioned interview, Lionel Messi also delved into why he chose to leave Europe and join MLS side Inter Miami in the summer of 2023. After leaving PSG as a free agent, Messi intended to return to Barcelona, only to see the transfer fall through due to the Blaugrana's financial woes.
The 37-year-old said:
"I had the intention of returning to Barcelona and being able to go back to a place I always wanted to be, but it wasn’t possible again. After that, it became a family decision. The fact that we won the World Cup also had a big impact. I was clear that I didn’t want to be at another team in Europe, I didn’t want to go to any of them.”
Despite being unable to rejoin his boyhood club, Messi has flourished at Inter Miami after being reunited with Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, and Sergio Busquets. He has won two trophies with the Herons, including the 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield.