"Just like his idol Ronaldo", "Completely dismissed the sacking rumors" - Twitter erupts as Garnacho's stunner sees Manchester United beat Everton

Alejandro Garnacho scored one of the goals of the season as Manchester United beat Everton 3-0 at Goodison Park on Sunday (November 26).

Sean Dyche's Toffees were hurting after being hit with a 10-point deduction for breaching Premier League financial rules. It didn't take the Red Devils long to heap more misery on them and it came through a moment of sheer brilliance from Garnacho in the third minute.

Victor Lindelof played an astute driven long ball to Marcus Rashford who fed Diogo Dalot down the byline. The Portuguese right-back sent an asking cross into the box and Garnacho conjured up one of the most remarkable bicycle kicks in Premier League history.

The 19-year-old was 15 yards out when he acrobatically guided the ball past helpless Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. He wheeled away in celebration producing Cristiano Ronaldo's famous 'Siuu' celebration.

The hosts searched for an equalizer and squandered several opportunities. The closest they came was in the 32nd minute when they had two chances. Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana did well to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin and James Garner nearly followed up but for the brilliant Kobbie Mainoo's goalline clearance.

Dyche must have headed into half-time wondering how his side were behind and hadn't scored. The Merseysiders woes grew in the 53rd minute when United were awarded a penalty.

Referee John Brooks initially booked Anthony Martial for diving after he fell to the ground following Ashley Young's challenge. But, VAR advised Brooks to look at the pitchside monitor and he reversed his decision, taking away Martial's yellow card and pointing to the spot.

Bruno Fernandes handed penalty duties over to the struggling Marcus Rashford. The English forward buried the ball past Pickford in the 56th minute much to his and the Red Devils' relief.

Everton nearly got themselves back into the game just a minute later when Idrissa Gueye struck from 25 yards out. However, Onana produced a magnificent diving save to keep the Senegalese midfielder at bay.

Manchester United put the game to bed in the 75th minute courtesy of Martial. The French striker dinked the ball over Pickford after a neat pass from Fernandes.

The win takes the Red Devils back up to sixth in the Premier League table. They are just four points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

One fan highlighted Garnacho replicating Ronaldo's famous overhead kick for Real Madrid against Juventus:

"Garnacho is just like his idol Ronaldo."

Another fan hailed Ten Hag for his side's turnaround this month:

"Erik ten Hag will be manager of the month for November with ZERO goals conceded and 3/3 wins. What a turnaround, completely dismissed the sacking rumours."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Manchester United's impressive victory away at Goodison:

Manchester United's Garnacho dubs his bicycle kick against Everton 'one of the best goals' he's scored

Alejandro Garnacho starred against Everton.

Garnacho's stunning bicycle kick helped Manchester United continue their recent upturn in form. The Argentine attacker has now posted seven goals and five assists in 52 appearances for the senior team.

The Red Devils academy graduate was thrilled with his goal and spoke to Sky Sports after the game. He admitted he only knew he'd scored through the crowd's response:

"It’s one of the best goals I’ve scored. I didn’t realise it had gone in until I heard the crowd.”

Many are comparing his extraordinary goal to the likes of Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney. The latter scored an extremely similar goal for Manchester United against Manchester City 12 years ago.