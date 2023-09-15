“Just like Messi”; “GOAT Jr” - Fans react as old video of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr leaving father ‘proud’ on the pitch resurfaces

Football fans are ecstatic as an old video of Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son, Ronaldo Jr., making his father proud, has re-emerged. One even made a playful reference to Lionel Messi.

In the video, Ronaldo Jr. can be seen smashing the top corner while his father looks on.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner asked his son, born in 2010, to demonstrate his shooting prowess. The youngster did so with pinpoint accuracy, landing in the top corner with a spectacular effort.

Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly happy to see his son do so as a satisfactory smile came out of the Portuguese star, who is a hard man to impress.

The incident occurred after Portugal's 3-0 win over Algeria in an international friendly. The former Real Madrid star can be seen wearing his country's training kit in the video.

Football fans found the video adorable, although some did not pass on the opportunity to take a playful dig at the Al-Nassr attacker. One of them commented on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"Just like messi."

Another account commented:

"The GOAT jr."

Here are a few more reactions from football fans:

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's sons share a baffling birthday connection

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's names are connected for life as they are widely regarded as the two greatest footballers of all time. The pair have changed football history through their healthy yet tenacious rivalry.

Ronaldo was born on February 5, 1985, and his Argentinian counterpart on June 24, 1987. Their birthdays are 869 days apart.

Ronaldo Jr., Cristiano Ronaldo's eldest son, was born on June 17, 2010. Meanwhile, Thiago, Lionel Messi's eldest son, was born on November 2, 2012. The difference between the two dates is exactly 869 days, which is the same as the difference between their fathers.

Some see this trivial fact as symbolic, implying that the rivalry will have a sequel with their sons as the main characters. Others simply find it strange and coincidental to some extent.

Ronaldo Jr. is a big fan of the Argentine superstar, as evidenced by his reaction when they met at the Ballon d'Or 2017 ceremony. Thiago, in particular, adores Ronaldo, as his father revealed (according to Mundo Deportivo).

Cristiano Ronaldo surprised football fans around the world earlier in 2023 with an unexpected move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Lionel Messi also moved from PSG to Inter Miami, effectively ending his time in European football. It came just months after the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.