"Just like Messi, he never gave up" - Lionel Scaloni expresses delight in having Argentina star within national team

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni expressed his delight at Emiliano Martinez and likened the goalkeeper's character to Lionel Messi.

Martinez played a crucial role in helping Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as well as the 2021 Copa America. The goalkeeper pulled off important saves in both tournaments and helped his country to glory on both occasions.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper has been named in the team's squad for the upcoming Copa America qualifiers. Speaking after naming his squad, La Albiceleste coach Scaloni said (quotes as per TyC Sport):

"We have to take advantage of the momentum that this type of people gives us. Dibu is quite a character, an inspiration to many. Just like Messi, he never gave up."

Martinez has so far represented his country 30 times at the international level, keeping 21 clean sheets. He is one of the most reliable players in the world champion's current team and is expected to be a mainstay between the sticks for the foreseeable future.

When Lionel Messi spoke about Argentina's shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup opener

Argentina went on a stunning run during the 2022 FIFA World Cup as they ended their 36-year drought to finally become world champions in Qatar. However, La Albiceleste lost their opening game of the tournament against Saudi Arabia.

Despite taking an early lead through a Messi penalty, they suffered a 2-1 defeat. The Argentina captain reflected on the defeat and spoke about how it fortified the team for the rest of the competition as he recently told beIN Sports:

"I think that the first match was one of the key moments for us, apart from the fact that it was a big blow for us. I think from then on we started to think and play differently because we knew we couldn't make any more mistakes, any mistakes would put us out of the competition."

He added:

"We didn't expect to start that way, losing the first match against Saudi Arabia whch we thought or thetre was the perception that it was going to be the easiest match of the group, in fact it was quite the opposite. It was one of the most difficult moments for us and then obviously beating Mexico put it back into our hands again and we were able to play calmly."

Messi has already led his country to the Copa America and the FIFA World Cup glory. Yet another triumph in the upcoming 2026 Copa America would further elevate his status as a bona fide legend of the game.