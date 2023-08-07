Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba linked up to perfection for Inter Miami's first goal against FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup round-of-16 clash. Fans on Twitter reacted as they watched the action unfold.

Messi opened the scoring for the Miami-based club in the sixth minute of the match after being set up by his former Barcelona teammate Alba. After being found at the edge of the penalty area, Messi netted with a spectacular left-footed finish.

Quite a few fans think that the goal is similar to the one Messi scored against Real Madrid in La Liga that turned out to be a last-ditch winner during a stellar 3-2 clash.

They pointed the glaring resemblance out, with one fan tweeting:

"Just like old times. Leo Messi [handshake emoji] Jordi Alba."

Messi and Alba have reunited at Inter Miami after having an astonishing spell together at the Catalan club. Fans were impressed with the duo's latest link-up.

The clash between Inter Miami and FC Dallas, meanwhile, was a spectacular one. While Miami took an early advantage. Dallas made it 3-1 with goals from Facundo Quignon, Bernard Kamungo, and Alan Velasco.

Shortly after Benjamin Cremaschi reduced the deficit from an Alba assist, Robert Taylor scored an own goal after Velasco engineered a lightning Dallas counterattack.

An own goal from Marco Farfan and another stunning last-ditch free kick from Messi forced penalties, which Miami won 5-3.

Fans, however, were in awe of Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba's link-up play, and here are some of the best Twitter reactions on that matter:

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Lionel Messi.



Just like old times pic.twitter.com/rGWda8YWL5 Jordi AlbaLionel Messi.Just like old times

Sam 💎 @FcbxSam pic.twitter.com/CB3iGrp8lN Messi and Alba… its so beautiful how similar they are

_Soulzman @_soulzman @Desmund_Oris I’ve missed that Alba - Messi link up goals TBH

Jordi Alba previously spoke about reuniting with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Jordi Alba joined MLS club Inter Miami as a free agent after terminating his Barcelona contract, which had a year remaining in it. He has reunited with Lionel Messi at the Miami club.

Alba and Messi previously played together for Barcelona and after making his debut against Orlando City in the Leagues Cup round-of-32 clash, in which Messi scored a brace, Alba said (via AS USA):

“It is no longer surprising, but what Leo does is outrageous. After two years without playing together, today we have finally played together again and now it’s time to enjoy a few more years together."

Fans will hope that Jordi Alba and Lionel Messi can once again show off their connection in the next game, which will be the quarter-finals of the Leagues Cup. They will play the winner of Charlotte FC and Houston Dynamo later this week.