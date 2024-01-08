"Just be a little bit more patient" - Alan Shearer sends message to Liverpool attacker after 2-0 Arsenal win 

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer has a message for Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez.

He feels Nunez needs to be a little more 'patient' in front of goal to add more strikes to his name.

Speaking to BBC One, he said:

“The one thing I do like about him if he never ever shies away, that doesn’t stop him getting in there, that has got to continue, but what also has to continue is he has to work on his finishing and his numbers have to be better because the chances that he gets he missed far too many."

Shearer added:

“He has also got that thing that defenders hate playing against, which is great pace. He is quick. He gets himself in so many great positions, he doesn’t have to be offside as many times as he is because of his electric pace."

He concluded:

“If he just waited, just be a little bit more patient for a second or so, then he would get in so many other times as well. I think there is definitely goals in there, but he has to work on that.”

Nunez has registered eight goals and as many assists in 29 games for the Reds this season. However, the larger debate regarding the forward has been about the numerous chanches he has missed in front of goal.

Sky Sports reported on December 23 that Nunez, while having the most shots per 90 minutes for any player in the league this season, has only converted 9% of his chances.

Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-0 in FA Cup third round, Klopp proud of his team

The Gunners lost to the Reds at the Emirates on January 7 to get knocked out of the FA Cup for the 2023-24 season. Arsenal's defense was broken in the 80th minute when Jakub Kiwior unknowingly turned the ball to his own net from a dangerous Trent Alexander-Arnold freekick.

Luis Diaz sealed the game in the dying seconds to keep Liverpool alive in all four competitions this season. Manager Jurgen Klopp was a happy man after the game, telling BBC (via India Today):

"I'm super proud. It's a super difficult draw, maybe the most difficult we could've got. With all the things we had to consider coming here, Arsenal lined up slightly different, that was smart.

"We changed a bit at half-time and we were really in the game in the second half. We scored the goals and brought the kids on. We fought for 95 minutes. We have a winter break now."

Liverpool's next match is in the semifinals of the Carabao Cup, where they will face Fulham at Anfield on January 10 for the first leg.