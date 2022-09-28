"Just look at my shoulders" - Liverpool player claims he gained 10 kg of muscle mass after loan exit

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg, who is currently on a season-long loan at Schalke 04, has said that he gained both valuable experience and muscle mass during his earlier loan spell.

Van den Berg, 20, joined Liverpool from Eredivisie outfit PEC Zwolle for an initial fee of £1.3 million in 2019. He made four appearances for the Reds in domestic cup competitions during the 2019-20 season.

A towering ball-playing centre-back, Van den Berg secured a loan move to Preston North End in the winter of 2021. During his fruitful one-and-a-half year stint at the EFL Championship side, he scored two goals and contributed one assist in 66 matches across all competitions.

After a successful loan spell with the Lilywhites, the Netherlands U21 international joined Schalke 04 earlier this summer. He has made three Bundesliga appearances in the ongoing campaign.

Speaking to ELF Voetbal (via Soccer News), Van den Berg opened up about his temporary stint with Preston North End. He said:

"I knew in pre-season that I would be loaned out this season. Sitting on the bench is nice, but of course, I learn the most when I play. At Preston North End, I have been able to gain a lot of experience. Just look at my shoulders. I have gained ten kilos, just in muscle mass."

He continued:

"But another year in the Championship was really not my preference. I spoke with Burnley, but I still wanted to go a step higher. Schalke 04 had already inquired a year and a half ago, but I finally chose Preston North End."

Speaking about his latest challenge, he added:

"I really estimate the Bundesliga to be a step higher [than the Championship]. Football lives here in all forms. The deal was made for me in no time and my first three matches here have proved me right so far."

Liverpool, on the other hand, are currently eighth in the 2022-23 Premier League standings with nine points from six matches. The club will face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield on Saturday (October 1).

