"Just looks different level" - Gary Neville names Liverpool's best player in 7-0 rout of Manchester United 

Former Manchester United player and pundit Gary Neville has named Mohammad Salah as Liverpool's best player. This comes after the Reds destroyed Erik ten Hag's side 7-0.

Neville was on co-commentator duty for the game for Sky Sports. He said:

“He is the best player on the pitch, Mo Salah, in terms of quality. From the start of this game, he just looks different level.”

Jurgen Klopp's men were sensational as they crushed the Red Devils 7-0. The result marked their worst defeat in the top division of English football since 1931.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 7 - Liverpool have recorded their biggest ever competitive win against Manchester United (7-0), surpassing their previous best which was set back in October 1895 (7-1 in the second tier). Rout. 7 - Liverpool have recorded their biggest ever competitive win against Manchester United (7-0), surpassing their previous best which was set back in October 1895 (7-1 in the second tier). Rout. https://t.co/u0MR5z07US

Mohammad Salah was at his brilliant best, leading Liverpool's attack from the front. He combined well with Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez, as Manchester United's defense had no answers to the questions they posed. The Egyptian finished with two goals and two assists, proving to be a potent threat throughout the game.

Salah became the first Liverpool player to score in six consecutive appearances against Manchester United. His two goals made him the Merseyside team's record Premier League scorer.

The attacker has not been in the best of form this season and has not matched the standards of previous seasons. However, he was at his clinical best today. He now has 22 goals and 11 assists for the season.

With the win, Liverpool climbed to fifth in the league. The Reds are now in a strong position to capture the final Champions League qualification spot. They can draw level with Tottenham Hotspur in fourth spot with a win in their game in hand.

With Conte's men struggling to find consistency and Newcastle United without a win in their last five, it looks likely that the Reds will finish fourth at the end of the season.

"Embarrassing" - Roy Keane slams Manchester United's performance against Liverpool

The Reds were simply sensational as they beat United 7-0.

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has slammed Manchester United's performance as they were slammed by Liverpool 7-0. Keane said:

"A very very bad day. Shocking day really."

He added:

"I always imagine if you ever got beaten in a game like this, six or seven nil, you’d go into hiding. You would, you’d go into hiding. Whatever about a few days, I’d go missing for a few months."

Keane exclaimed:

"It really is that embarrassing!"

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL 🗣️ 'EMBARRASSING. SHOCKING.'



Roy Keane reacts to Man United's 7-0 defeat to Liverpool. 🗣️ 'EMBARRASSING. SHOCKING.'Roy Keane reacts to Man United's 7-0 defeat to Liverpool. https://t.co/TMDumtvGlE

Keane proceeded to slam the performance of the team's senior players. He said:

"The senior players were, we can use all the words, embarrassing. They didn’t show any leadership skills, particularly for senior players."

The Irishman continued:

"The goals against were shocking. A tough day for United. Thank God I’ve never been part of a team that’s been beaten by that much playing for Man United. The players no doubt will be embarrassed, they’ll be ashamed of the performance, to give up that many goals."

