"Just so poor" - Gary Neville slams Tottenham star for his howler against Arsenal

Gary Neville was critical of Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris after he made a shocking error during the North London derby against Arsenal on January 15. Lloris failed to catch Bukayo Saka's cross-shot, instead managing to push it into his own net, resulting in the opening goal for the Gunners.

Speaking to Sky Sports about the shocking display from the former France international, Neville stated (via Mirror):

"There’s no doubt Arsenal have been the better side. They just get in down this side, little spin, lovely little run from Saka. [Cristian] Romero in the middle is playing him onside, and then [Ryan] Sessegnon is intent on showing him onto his right foot and he does, and he takes that opportunity."

He added:

"There’s a little deflection there I think off Sessegnon, which I still think they’ve got to do better at that near post. Watching it here as he kicks it with his right foot I’m pretty certain there’s a deflection and Lloris, that’s just so poor."

The Manchester United legend continued, slamming the goalkeeper's sub-par efforts in the first

"He started shakily with his feet, Lloris, and he’s followed it on now with his hands. Some may say there’s a deflection there that potentially causes him more of a problem, but he has to deal with that. It’s not good enough. For Arsenal, they’ve played all their football, they’ve settled into the game. I’m not sure who he [Lloris] is complaining to."

This was the fourth error made by Lloris that led to a goal this season, the worst in the Premier League.

The Frenchman's contract with Tottenham expires in the summer of 2024. The club are reportedly looking to replace him with Everton's Jordan Pickford in the summer.

The 36-year-old Lloris has been Tottenham's captain and formerly the French national team for several years and has had a storied career. However, his recent string of errors has raised questions about whether his time as the first-choice goalkeeper may be coming to an end.

Arsenal secure 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal secured a convincing 2-0 victory against Spurs in the North London Derby on Sunday. The Gunners needed a win to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League over Manchester City to eight points. They accomplished that with a dominant performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The first half set the tone for the match as Arsenal were in complete control, taking the lead early on when Lloris scored a costly own goal. The Gunners continued to press and doubled their lead 22 minutes later, with Martin Odegaard scoring from distance.

Despite Tottenham's efforts to mount a comeback in the second half, Arsenal defended resolutely and secured a comfortable win. This victory will boost their confidence as they aim to win the Premier League for the first time in 14 years.

