“Just a professional relationship that was difficult to sustain” – Arteta makes honest admission about Bernd Leno’s Arsenal exit

Mikel Arteta has revealed the reasons behind Bernd Leno's Arsenal exit.

Sky Sports has reported that the 30-year-old goalkeeper has joined Fulham in a deal worth £8 million following a largely disappointing spell at the Emirates Stadium.

Leno arrived in north London from Bayer Leverkusen in 2018 and became the club's first-choice shot-stopper for three seasons. However, last season was much more difficult for the German international, as England keeper Aaron Ramsdale was made the club's undisputed number one.

Bernd Leno @Bernd_Leno

it’s time to move on for me. It’s been a pleasure to be part of this great football club for 4 amazing years.

Thank you very much for your support. Also a big thank you to my team mates and the staff behind the team.

I‘m looking forward to see you soon! 🏽 Hey @Arsenal fans,it’s time to move on for me. It’s been a pleasure to be part of this great football club for 4 amazing years.Thank you very much for your support. Also a big thank you to my team mates and the staff behind the team.I‘m looking forward to see you soon! Hey @Arsenal fans,it’s time to move on for me. It’s been a pleasure to be part of this great football club for 4 amazing years.Thank you very much for your support. Also a big thank you to my team mates and the staff behind the team.I‘m looking forward to see you soon! ♥️ 💪🏽😊 https://t.co/7cBPE2UlvV

Ramsdale's arrival led to Leno playing just eight times across the campaign, with only four of those coming in the Premier League. With the club signing American goalkeeper Matt Turner in the summer, it appeared as though Leno was set to become the club's third-choice keeper.

When asked about the experienced German's departure from Arsenal, Arteta hinted that Leno was unable to adapt to the style of play that the Spaniard demands from his side.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his team's opening Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Friday night, Arteta stated (as per Football.london):

"With Bernd at the end, it was just a professional relationship that was difficult to sustain. I spoke to him last night and it's a man who will be remembered here. In football, you have to make decisions to play the way you want to play. Bernd has found a move he’s really happy with and we wish him all the best."

Arsenal @Arsenal



Thank you for everything and good luck, Bernd A model professional. A credit to The Arsenal.Thank you for everything and good luck, Bernd A model professional. A credit to The Arsenal. Thank you for everything and good luck, Bernd ❤️

Arsenal number one Aaron Ramsdale sends classy message to Bernd Leno following German's exit

Ramsdale's excellent form last season led to Leno receiving very little game time. The England goalkeeper will have hopes of becoming his nation's first choice at this year's World Cup.

The 24-year-old shot-stopper has taken the number one squad number vacated by Leno, an honor that has clearly humbled the former Sheffield United star. Ramsdale told Arsenal's official website:

"I’m very proud and honored to be taking this massively prestigious number. Some of the greats have worn this shirt, and hopefully, I can emulate how they performed on and off the pitch and also add a twist of my personality to it as well."

"To Bernd Leno, I wish nothing but happiness and greatness on your new adventure. Thank you for showing me the ropes and I hope I can hold myself as graceful as you did in the shirt."

B/R Football @brfootball Arsenal announce that Aaron Ramsdale is their new No. Arsenal announce that Aaron Ramsdale is their new No. 1️⃣ https://t.co/0fcr7N3upZ

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far