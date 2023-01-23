“Just a sad reminder” – Ex-USMNT star reacts to controversy at World Cup after Gio Reyna scores stunning goal for Dortmund 

Former USMNT star Eric Wynalda reacted to Gio Reyna's spectacular goal for Borussia Dortmund. Wynalda spoke about the FIFA World Cup controversy regarding Reyna after his goal.

Dortmund earned a stunning 4-3 win over Augsburg in the Bundesliga upon their return to action. Reyna scored the eventual winner in the 78th minute in a back-and-forth contest.

Despite being touted as one of the best prospects in American football, Reyna played only 52 minutes during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Part of the reason behind his irregular appearances for the team was disciplinary issues with USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter.

Berhalter accused Reyna of being unprofessional in an off-the-record discussion. Reyna's family hit back as well, pointing to a domestic violence incident involving Berhalter and his wife from 30 years ago.

Eric Wynalda has now claimed that USMNT's campaign during the 2022 FIFA World Cup could have been different had Gio Reyna been properly managed. Berhalter's side crashed out of the Round of 16 of the tournament after a defeat to the Netherlands. Wynalda, however, is adamant that the team could have gone further with Reyna on all cylinders. He wrote on Twitter:

"It’s just a sad reminder of the level of mismanagement he has endured. Imagine that goal against the Netherlands - imagine him doing a similar celebration. Then getting benched or sent home because the manager didn’t think he was “behaving”. Control v coaching."

Gio Reyna and USMNT look set to have a different coach at the helm

Netherlands v USA: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Gregg Berhalter is yet to return to the USMNT following the team's elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Anthony Hudson has been the man in charge on an interim basis.

World Soccer Talk recently reported that USA are looking to recruit Jose Mourinho in a sensational deal. The Portuguese is currently in charge of Serie A side AS Roma.

Gio Reyna might flourish for his national team in the near future as Berhalter looks unlikely to return.

