"Just saved my life", "Never slander him again" - Fans hail superstar for insane performance as Liverpool play out 4-3 thriller against Tottenham

Liverpool fans hailed forward Diogo Jota for his spectacular performance against Tottenham Hotspur after their trilling 4-3 win at Anfield on Sunday, April 30.

Early goals from Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz, and Mohamed Salah gave Jurgen Klopp's side a 3-0 lead within 15 minutes. Spurs, though, were far from defeated. After mounting a 2-2 comeback draw against Manchester United in their last game, the north Londoners looked to repeat the feat against the Merseysiders.

Harry Kane pulled one back in the 39th minute while Heung Min-Son scored another in the 77th minute. Richarlison scored again in the third minute of injury time to make it 3-3.

Just when it looked like the Brazilian had earned a point for his team, Jota scored the winner in the fourth minute of injury time. The Portuguese is enjoying a rich vein of form at the moment. He has now scored five goals and has provided one assist in the last five Premier League games.

Overall, Jota had a good cameo against Spurs. During the 27 minutes that he was on the pitch, the attacker scored one goal and completed 10 passes. Fans hailed the Portuguese forward for his stellar performance. One of them wrote on Twitter:

"Jota literally just saved my life."

Another claimed:

"I will never slander him again."

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Diogo Jota's performance in Liverpool's 4-3 win against Spurs:

Trey @UTDTreyyyy @ESPNFC RICHARLISON TOOK OFF HIS SHIRT ONLY FOR JOTA TO SCORE @ESPNFC RICHARLISON TOOK OFF HIS SHIRT ONLY FOR JOTA TO SCORE 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

hannan @hannanananan Jota in fine form start him pls Jota in fine form start him pls

Nonso @AniezueNonso twitter.com/goal/status/16… GOAL @goal RICHARLISON THOUGHT HE'D SECURED A POINT FOR TOTTENHAM RICHARLISON THOUGHT HE'D SECURED A POINT FOR TOTTENHAM 😅 https://t.co/pcTyPcrq2A Jota saved us from this troll Jota saved us from this troll 😂 twitter.com/goal/status/16…

Olamide @olamidethatguy @LFC Jota literally just saved my life @LFC Jota literally just saved my life 😭

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp spoke about Chelsea's poor season

At the start of the season, few would have imagined Chelsea to be in the position that they are today. The Blues are languishing in the 12th spot in the Premier League table with 39 points from 32 games.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently shared his take on the Stamford Bridge club's campaign, pointing out their mistakes. He explained that the Blues spending over £600 million on 17 players has made it a tough job for the managers.

He said (via Metro):

"You have to build a team and that’s what the guys there obviously underestimated and gave their coaches a nearly impossible job to do. You cannot have two dressing rooms, you cannot train on two pitches, you have to create relationships, you have to create team spirit and that’s the only reason why I’m a little bit happy about it."

Much like Chelsea, Liverpool have also underperformed this season. The Reds, however, are fifth in the Premier League after their win against Spurs. They have 56 points on the board from 33 Premier League matches this term.

