"Just ship him to Saudi", "Losing patience with him" - Real Madrid fans slam star for his showing despite 1-0 win over Osasuna in LaLiga clash

Fans on X criticized Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior after he struggled to make an impact in attack during their 1-0 victory over Osasuna. Both teams played their first game of the 2025-26 LaLiga season at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, August 19.
Los Blancos dominated possession with 78% and took 10 shots in the first half, but couldn't break the deadlock as the opening 45 minutes ended in a draw.
Five minutes into the second half, Osasuna's Juan Cruz tried to win the ball from Kylian Mbappe in the penalty box. However, Cruz fouled the striker in the process, and Real Madrid was awarded a penalty.
Mbappe stepped up to take and converted the penalty to put the hosts ahead in the 51st minute. Meanwhile, Ante Budimir missed a big chance to level the score for the visitors five minutes before regulation.
Osasuna was down to 10 men as Abel Bretones was sent off for elbowing Gonzalo Garcia after a VAR review in stoppage time (90+5'). Three minutes later, Adrian Cordero blew the final whistle as Real Madrid narrowly won the game by a single goal (1-0).
Meanwhile, Vinicius started on the left wing in attack, playing 78 minutes of the match. He also maintained a passing accuracy of 91% (43/47).
The left winger delivered two key passes, failed to register a shot on target, and lost possession 14 times (via Sofascore). After the game, fans took to X to criticize his performance, with one tweeting:
"You see that Vini, just ship him to Saudi.....una for share 1 point if not for pk😪😑 I need El Classico soonest boo boo lemme paste you as usual.”
"I‘m losing patience with Vini man, he has been so poor the whole year,” another added.
"Vini asking for a salary increment with this performance?,” a fan asked.
"Vini looks washed bro,” another said.
"Big part of me would prefer for Rodrygo to stay and for Vini to be sold…,” another opined.
"Nothing is happening" - Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso on Rodrygo
Xabi Alonso has downplayed speculations that Rodrygo is not in his plans this season. This comes as the right-winger was an unused substitute in Los Blancos' win against Osasuna.
Alonso also stated that Rodrygo is among the players he's counting on to contribute offensively. However, he added that it was his decision not to give the Brazilian any minutes against Osasuna, saying (via Madrid Xtra on X):
“Rodrygo? Nothing is happening. I count on Rodrygo of course, it's just a game. This was my decision."
The future of the right-winger has remained a topic of speculation since Alonso replaced Carlo Ancelotti as the manager of La Liga giants. Meanwhile, Rodrygo, who has been linked with moves to Manchester City and Arsenal, has recently seen a decrease in his playing time.
While it is still uncertain whether the 24-year-old might leave Real Madrid this summer, he could be forced to go if he doesn't get regular minutes.