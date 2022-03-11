“Just shows how much he trusts him” – Adam Lallana on Jurgen Klopp’s treatment towards ‘disciplined’ Liverpool man

Former Liverpool footballer Adam Lallana believes Reds manager Jurgen Klopp trusts upcoming midfielder Curtis Jones to deliver in big games.

Klopp made a bold move by starting Jones in the Merseyside outfit's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second-leg fixture against Inter Milan on March 8. The Englishman looked calm on the ball, completing 93% of his passes. He won four out of six ground duels before being substituted in the 65th minute.

Although Liverpool lost 1-0 at Anfield, their 2-0 victory in the second leg at the San Siro saw them progress into the quarterfinals.

In a conversation with BBC Radio 5 Live Sport, Lallana claimed that Jones seems to have won the trust of his manager. He said (as quoted by HITC):

“Jurgen starting Curtis just shows how much he trusts him. When I was there, he was still learning his trade.”

Lallana spent six years at Anfield after arriving from Southampton in 2014. He was part of the Reds' squad when Jones made his first-team debut in the 2018-19 season in an FA Cup defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder went on to praise the 21-year-old, stating:

“Maybe he might have taken a few too many risks. But I think he has developed into a disciplined midfielder, who knows when to express himself and when not to. Not to keep it simple, but know when to take risks, especially with the front three playing.”

Curtis Jones looks set to be a key part of Liverpool's future

Liverpool currently boast the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara in their ranks. As a result, Jones hasn't played much this season, making just 21 appearances across all competitions. He also suffered an eye injury during the season, which kept him out for quite some time.

However, with the Reds still alive in three competitions, Jones is bound to play his part in what remains of the season. The Englishman also seems to be a part of the club's framework for the future.

Jones, alongside the likes of Harvey Elliott and Neco Williams, is viewed by the Reds faithful as a fantastic future prospect. He and Elliott, especially, have displayed steady signs of improvement under Klopp's tutelage and have helped add to Liverpool's squad depth this season.

