“Just shut up!” - Cristiano Ronaldo slammed by Chelsea legend for making ‘unfair’ comparison due to rivalry with Lionel Messi

Former Chelsea defender Frank Lebouef had strong words for Cristiano Ronaldo when asked about the forward's comparison of the French Ligue 1 with the Saudi Pro League. In an interview earlier this season, the Portuguese legend had claimed that Saudi's top-flight was at a higher level than the French top-flight.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to the Saudi Pro League in January 2023 after a successful spell in Europe between 2003 and 2022. The Real Madrid legend penned a big-money deal with Al-Nassr, heralding the arrival of many of Europe's superstars in Saudi Arabia.

Ronaldo narrowly missed out on the league title in the 2022-23 season, with his side finishing in second place behind Al-Ittihad. This season, he looks set for the same fate as his side are nine points behind rivals and league leaders Al-Hilal despite his impressive league tally of 22 goals in 20 games.

In conversation with BetVictor, Frank Lebouef spoke about the forward's claim that the Saudi league is better than France's Ligue 1, claiming that he finds the comparison annoying. The former French international believes that Ronaldo only made the comment because his arch-rival, Lionel Messi, played in the French league with PSG. He said (via GOAL):

"It annoys me when I hear Cristiano Ronaldo saying that the Saudi Pro League is better than Ligue 1. Why do you think he chose to make that comment about Ligue 1 rather than the Portuguese League? It's because Lionel Messi played in Ligue 1. I have lots of respect for him as a player but come on, just shut up! It is unfair to Ligue 1."

Ronaldo featured in Portugal, Spain, England, and Italy before moving to the Middle East. The forward won the UEFA Champions League five times in his time in Europe, as well as five Ballon d'Or awards.

Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 500 goal club

Cristiano Ronaldo was joined by rival Lionel Messi in the list of players to have scored 500 league goals last week. The Argentine forward scored his 499th and 500th goals in league football in the colours of MLS outfit Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi was on 498 league goals heading into his side's match against Orlando City in the MLS. The 36-year-old scored his side's fourth and fifth goals in the encounter to bring up 500 league goals.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner managed the feat in only 587 games for Barcelona, PSG, and Inter Miami. Cristiano Ronaldo took longer, reaching 500 goals in 654 league games for Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al-Nassr.

