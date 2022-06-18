“Just the start” – Manchester United star sends message to Erik ten Hag with footage from training while on holiday

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been training really hard this holiday season as he attempts to make a strong impression on new manager Erik ten Hag.

The forward is currently in the US and has shared glimpses of his training in Portland, Oregon through pictures and a video on his Instagram handle.

Under the post, he wrote the caption:

"Just the start."

The 24-year-old could also be seen scampering up a steep hill as he's clearly determined to return to his best next season.

Rashford's 2021-22 campaign was curtailed by injuries at the start and later struggled for first-team chances, mainly coming off the bench.

In 32 games across all competitions, he netted only five goals, his worst tally yet for Manchester United. This was three fewer than even his first season with the senior team in 2015-16.

Ten Hag, who has officially taken charge of the club, will certainly be impressed to see Rashford working hard and determined to prove a point.

England manager Gareth Southgate must have also taken note as the forward hasn't played a single game with the Three Lions in 2022 so far. He also missed their Nations League fixtures this month.

However, the next few months will be crucial for Rashford. He will aim to not just return to the fold but also make it to Southgate's squad for the World Cup in November.

Another player with a point to prove next season is Jadon Sancho, who failed to impress after joining from Borussia Dortmund last summer for £73 million.

He struck just five goals and assisted thrice more from 38 games in all competitions while falling out of favor with Southgate too.

The 22-year-old also hopes to make it to the Qatar showpiece with the Three Lions. It will be only his second major international tournament in England colors if he is selected.

Manchester United have a big summer ahead

After overseeing their worst Premier League campaign statistically, Manchester United are staring at a summer of revamps under new manager Ten Hag.

Old guards such as Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic have already left the club. Paul Pogba is set to join them through the Old Trafford exit door soon.

With a clearout underway, fans can soon expect to see new acquisitions, which the club and their manager are actively working on right now.

Manchester United will begin their 2022-23 league campaign at Old Trafford against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7.

