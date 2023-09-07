"Just do your things on the training ground" - Pundit slams Manchester United's Jadon Sancho for his public reaction to Ten Hag's comments

Paul Parker has called out Jadon Sancho and claimed that the Manchester United star is 'weak' for his statement on social media. He believes that the Englishman should be doing the talking on the pitch and in training.

Erik ten Hag told the media following Manchester United's 3-1 loss to Arsenal that Sancho was not in the squad because he did not train well. He added that only the players who do well will represent the club, and he expects all to be at a certain level.

Speaking to MyBettingSites, Parker claimed that Sancho should not have taken his frustration out on social media.

He wants the player to prove himself on the pitch and said:

"I definitely don't agree with Jadon Sancho. The best way to be a better person is to not talk out loudly and just do your things on the training ground. But not many players want to prove people wrong as it's easier to go on Social Media or go to your agent and cry. Jadon Sancho was brought in for a lot of money and he has never proved himself. I find what he did very weak and considering what Erik ten Hag has done for him it's rubbish."

He added:

"The manager gave him a lot of time off and not a lot of managers would have done that. He has been given a lot of football and a lot of managers would not have done that either with his performances. Today's society is a bit weaker and Erik ten Hag didn't say anything wrong."

Sancho has played just 76 minutes this season and has come off the bench in the first three games of the season.

Jadon Sancho believes he is being made a scapegoat at Manchester United

Jadon Sancho was quick to hit back at Ten Hag, just minutes after the Manchester United manager made the claims about the Englishman.

He took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and stated that he was doing well in training and was just being made a scapegoat by the manager.

He wrote:

"Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't go into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!"

Sancho went on to add that he wants to play football and is ready to fight for his place at Manchester United.