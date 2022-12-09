“Just trying to get clicks” - Mesut Ozil slams Cristiano Ronaldo’s critics in astonishing social media rant

Former Real Madrid midfielder Mesut Ozil has lambasted pundits and the media as a whole for the criticism laid on his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Germany international claimed that the former Manchester United forward's critics are doing so merely to attract attention.

Ozil took to Twitter to express his disdain at the Portuguese ace's critics. He wrote:

"I really don't get where this constant negativity from the press about Cristiano comes from ... The Media is just trying to get clicks, and pundits who don't have a career anymore just want to get attention with his big name and try to make him look bad..."

He added:

"He is soon 38 years old - so what's the surprise that he doesn't score 50 goals a season anymore? Every football fan out there should be happy to have seen him playing world class football for 20 years. I don't think anyone from the new generation will be able to match his numbers again. He will forever be in his own category. Everyone should show more respect to one of the greatest athletes in sports history..."

Ozil played for three years with Ronaldo at Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, winning one La Liga trophy.

Ronaldo has been under the spotlight ever since he featured in a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan. The former Real Madrid man hit out at United's owners, manager Erik ten Hag, and former teammates Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville.

Former Manchester United teammates Neville and Rooney have been critical of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner in recent times. The pair have put forth rather unflattering reviews of their former teammate for multiple reasons. They criticized his playing style on the pitch and also blamed him for the backstage drama at Old Trafford.

Following the scathing interview with Morgan, Ronaldo's contract with Manchester United was terminated after a mutual agreement and he is now a free agent.

Journalist claims Cristiano Ronaldo knows his 'future is in Saudi football' amid links with Al-Nassr

Ronaldo has been heavily linked with a move to the Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr. Some reports have claimed that a deal that will see him earn €200 million has already been agreed.

Marca journalist Jose Felix Diaz has now provided a fresh update on the potential transfer. Speaking to GOAL, he said:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is spending his last days in the World Cup, Portugal is still alive but he is very aware of his future and his future is in Saudi football. The agreement with the Arab team is total and absolute."

He added:

"Now it is necessary to sign it, to get there, to see what the club is and decide to sign. It is a team that is trying to grow, to recover the dominance in Saudi football, which it lately has not had."

