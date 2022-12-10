“Just wait for him” – Gary Neville names surprise player as England’s hope to stop Kylian Mbappe during FIFA World Cup QF against France 

England's Kyle Walker has been widely tipped as the player to stop France's Kylian Mbappe during the 2022 FIFA World Cup clash. However, Gary Neville believes midfielder Jordan Henderson will play a key role in performing the task for his team.

Mbappe has been at his majestic best during the tournament in Qatar. He has already scored five goals in the World Cup and is at the top of the chart for the Golden Boot race. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar scored a magnificent brace against Poland in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

A major part of England's job will be to stop Kylian Mbappe's attacking prowess, who likes to attack from the left wing. Right-back Kyle Walker is the player backed to do the job for his team.

However, Neville told ITV's YouTube channel that he believes Jordan Henderson will play a key role in stopping Mbappe. Here's what he said:

"We've seen the goals that Mbappe scores when he cuts in. Particularly, if it's around here and Mbappe is getting the ball in these areas, Jordan's [Henderson] just got to sit in and make sure he's waiting for Mbappe on the inside. Just wait for him."

Neville further added:

"Kyle Walker will be out marking Mbappe, Jordan's go to be sat inside him. If the ball goes to [Adrien] Rabiot, he then can go up. But he doesn't go up until that ball has been played. Because if he goes up too early, Mbappe will go inside Walker and he'll be straight onto John Stones."

Henderson got on the scoresheet against Senegal in the round of 16. Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka also found the back of the net for Gareth Southgate's side.

Danny Murphy backs England's Kyle Walker to stop Kylian Mbappe in their FIFA World Cup clash

France v Poland: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Kylian Mbappe

Danny Murphy recently made a bold claim in his column. He believes England right-back Kyle Walker is well equipped with the task of handling France's Kylian Mbappe. Murphy wrote in his column ahead of the FIFA World Cup clash:

"He's done it before in Champions League games and I do remember one situation where Walker invited him up the line because he backed his own pace. I think Mbappe turned down the chance to run at the Manchester City right-back!"

As to whether this will be the case in this huge match is a different matter. With both sides gearing up for the tie, fans of both England and France are experiencing a mixture of excitement and apprehension. This truly promises to be an incredible spectacle.

