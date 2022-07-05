"Just waiting for medical and then it will be completed" - Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United are preparing to confirm new signing

Manchester United look set to confirm the signing of Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. The Red Devils look to have won the race for the midfielder’s signature and will sign Eriksen on a three-year deal.

Romano tweeted on his account:

"Contracts are now ready for Christian Eriksen to sign with Manchester Utd, just waiting for medical and then it will be completed. Three year deal confirmed, Eriksen will be next United signing after Tyrell Malacia."

The midfielder has had a miraculous comeback following his health issues and enjoyed a stellar half-season with Brentford in the Premier League. His form for Thomas Frank’s side was enough to convince the Red Devils to move for him, following the end of his six-month deal with the Bees.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #MUFC



Three year deal confirmed, Eriksen will be next United signing after Tyrell Malacia. Contracts are now ready for Christian Eriksen to sign with Manchester Utd, just waiting for medical and then it will be completed.Three year deal confirmed, Eriksen will be next United signing after Tyrell Malacia. Contracts are now ready for Christian Eriksen to sign with Manchester Utd, just waiting for medical and then it will be completed. 🔴🤝 #MUFCThree year deal confirmed, Eriksen will be next United signing after Tyrell Malacia. https://t.co/bnfHw1zFw4

The Danish midfielder looks set to be announced as a United signing this week. The midfielder will now reunite with Dutch manager Erik ten Hag, who he trained with following his recovery from a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

Eriksen's arrival will bolster and add creativity to a Manchester United unit that is lacking in fluidity and guile in midfield. The Danish playmaker will hope he can spark the United midfield back to life this season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Communication sent to both Man United and Brentford today morning.



Contract until June 2025, waiting for signature and medical. Manchester United are set to sign Christian Eriksen, here we go! Full verbal agreement in place, as first called by @David_Ornstein Communication sent to both Man United and Brentford today morning.Contract until June 2025, waiting for signature and medical. Manchester United are set to sign Christian Eriksen, here we go! Full verbal agreement in place, as first called by @David_Ornstein. 🚨🇩🇰 #MUFCCommunication sent to both Man United and Brentford today morning.Contract until June 2025, waiting for signature and medical. https://t.co/63RZQWOEqh

United won the bid for the midfielder’s signature despite Brentford's interest in re-signing the player. The Serie A winner will hope to bring a winning mentality to the club and help a strugglng United team regain some form this season.

Manchester United still in contact with Barcelona over Frenkie de Jong: Reports

Another addition to the midfield could be Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong. Manchester United remain locked in talks with Barca for the services of the Dutch midfielder, who has been a key target for the Red Devils.

According to reports from Football Espana, United may not find it easy to entice the Dutch midfielder to Old Trafford this transfer window. The midfielder reportedly wants to remain at Barcelona and with the Catalan club demanding a premium for his services, negotiations will not be easy.

The Red Devils will hope to get their man as soon as possible, with the new season fast approaching. They have a lot of work to do in revitalizing a midfield that hasn’t impressed in recent years and has been further weakened by the departures of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata this summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far