"Just wanted to sit at home and drink a little bit – try and take the pain away" - Jesse Lingard on battle with depression at Manchester United

Nottingham Forest midfielder Jesse Lingard has opened up on the mental health struggles he endured during his time at Manchester United.

Lingard, 29, ended his 22-year-long association with the Red Devils earlier this summer after running down his contract. Despite interest from the USA and Saudi Arabia, he joined Nottingham Forest on a free transfer in July, penning a one-year deal.

Speaking to The Guardian, Lingard said that he battled with depression during the months leading up to the first COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020 while he was at United. He said:

"I was on autopilot. I was having conversations with people, and I was just like: 'Yeah. OK. Yeah.' Nothing would register. It would go in one ear and out the other. I was numb, and I wanted to be in that numb state, where I didn't have to feel anything."

Lingard, who registered 35 goals and 21 assists in 232 games for Manchester United, said that he resorted to coping mechanisms such as alcohol, as he was lonely. He added:

"Literally, I just wanted to sit at home and drink a little bit – try and take the pain away. I don't do that, normally. But sitting at home and drinking before bed. ... that's when I knew I was in a bad situation. I look back and think: 'What was I doing?' Because I didn't have anyone to bounce off or feed off, I resorted to that."

Shedding more light on his struggles, Lingard concluded:

"Nobody really knew about my struggles off the pitch, so they think: 'You're a footballer; you live in a nice house; you've got money; you can deal with anything.' But when it's someone's health and well being – it's a different situation. We're all human."

Lingard, who helped the Red Devils lift four trophies during his stint, has scored one goal and laid out an assist in 14 appearances across competitions for Nottingham Forest this season.

Manchester United star on radar of three Premier League clubs

As per reputed journalist Rudy Galetti, Leicester City and two unnamed Premier League clubs are interested in signing Manchester United captain Harry Maguire this winter.

Maguire, 29, has been phased out of the Red Devils' first team this season due to his error-prone displays in the backline. Since the high-priced arrival of Lisandro Martinez from Ajax earlier this summer, Maguire has started just five games across competitions.

An aerially dominant centre-back, Maguire arrived from the Foxes for a fee of £80 million in the summer of 2019. He has registered seven goals and five assists in 153 appearances for Manchester United.

