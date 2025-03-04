"Justice came out in the world" - Pundit claims Lionel Messi should've been suspended for Inter Miami vs Houston after he missed MLS clash

Former USMNT forward Landon Donovan believes Lionel Messi should've been suspended for Inter Miami's MLS clash with Houston Dynamo last Sunday (March 2). The Argentine legend was not in action as the Herons secured their first league win of the season with a 4-1 away victory at the Shell Energy Stadium.

Messi was left out of the traveling squad to Houston in a bid to manage his fitness and match sharpness. However, Donovan stated that the 37-year-old should have been shown a red card against New York City FC and missed the clash against Houston Dynamo through suspension.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner had a standout performance in Inter Miami's league opener as he provided both assists during the side's 2-2 draw at the Chase Stadium

However, he was shown a yellow card in second-half stoppage time for dissent. Messi then grabbed the neck of a New York City FC assistant coach, Mehdi Ballouchy, during a heated discussion at the end of the game, but avoided a second booking.

Speaking on the Unfiltered Soccer podcast with Houston Dynamo co-owner and former goalkeeper Tim Howard, Donovan said about Messi (via Fox 4 Beaumont):

"So last week he gets a yellow card, right at the end, for dissent. Then he walks over and grabs the neck of one of the NYCFC assistants which at minimum should have been a yellow card. I think justice came out in the world and he shouldn’t have been a part of that game anyway."

Despite not getting a second yellow card for his actions, Lionel Messi was handed an undisclosed fine by the MLS disciplinary committee. He will be available for Inter Miami's next league game at home against Charlotte on Sunday, March 9.

How has Lionel Messi fared with Inter Miami this season?

Lionel Messi has been in fine form for the Herons this season. The Inter Miami skipper began the season by scoring his side's only goal during their 1-0 first-leg win over Sporting Kansas FC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup First Round.

Messi then bagged a brace of assists in Inter Miami's 2-2 draw with New York City FC in their MLS opener. In the return fixture against Sporting Kansas FC, the 37-year-old opened the scoring as his side won 3-1.

Lionel Messi is expected to return to action when the Florida-based club takes on Jamaican side Cavalier SC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 on Thursday, March 6.

