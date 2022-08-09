Justin Bieber spotted with a Brighton shirt just hours after Manchester United's defeat in the Premier League 

Pop sensation Justin Bieber was spotted holding a Brighton & Hove Albion shirt, mere hours after Manchester United fell to an embarrassing defeat against the Seagulls on Sunday, August 7.

The Red Devils welcomed Brighton to Old Trafford for their Premier League opener last weekend. Despite playing at home, Erik ten Hag's side could not live up to expectations, falling to a 2-1 defeat.

Soon after the Red Devils were given a reality check, Bieber was snapped with a Brighton jersey following a concert in Norway.

As per the Daily Star, the 'Baby' singer was handed the shirt by Brighton-supporting singer Sam Tompkins. The duo supposedly bumped into one another backstage at Bieber’s gig in Norway. Although it is possible that Bieber was not aware of United’s misfortunes, the timing could not have been more unfortunate for the Red Devils faithful.

The pop singer has been snapped with a football jersey a few times before. In 2011, Bieber did a promo with Chelsea stars Fernando Torres and Frank Lampard wearing the Blues’ traditional home jersey. He was also photographed flaunting an Everton shirt and was gifted Southend United’s jersey at Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball in 2021.

Getting Manchester United back in shape would be a challenge for Erik ten Hag

Having guided Ajax to the 2021-22 Eredivisie title, Ten Hag joined Manchester United in good spirits. But following a devastating start to life in the Premier League, the Dutchman must understand that it would not be easy to get United back to where they used to be.

In Ten Hag’s opening match, there were some signs of encouraging play, but the former Ajax boss may not yet have the personnel to play the type of football he wishes to. Fred and Scott McTominay were awful in holding midfield positions, profusely struggling to circulate the ball and get out of difficult situations.

Manchester United were also toothless in attack for most of the match, with only second-half substitute Cristiano Ronaldo managing to put pressure on the Brighton defense. If the Portuguese ends up leaving Old Trafford this summer, Ten Hag will not have anyone experienced or driven enough to make a dent in high-pressure situations.

To make sure United do not endure yet another disappointing campaign, Ten Hag might need to have a heart-to-heart with the club’s owners and ask them to go shopping. Unless he gets the personnel he needs to implement his system, he might struggle to meet the club’s and fans’ expectations.

