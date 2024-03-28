Kai Havertz closing in on incredible Arsenal scoring record held by club legend Thierry Henry

Arsenal star Kai Havertz is chasing down a phenomenal scoring record currently held by club legend Thierry Henry.

Henry, after joining the club from Juventus back in 1999, took seven games to get off the mark for the north London club. However, he then scored 17 Premier League goals that season, including seven games in a row. The 1998 FIFA World Cup winner scored against Tottenham Hotspur, Coventry City, Wimbledon, Leeds United, Watford, Chelsea, and Sheffield Wednesday in consecutive matches.

Since Henry, no other player has scored in five back-to-back league matches for Arsenal. Kai Havertz is currently on a four-game scoring streak in the Premier League. He has scored against Burnley, Sheffield United, Newcastle United, and Brentford and could equal Henry's record in their next game.

Havertz has already created a piece of Premier League history, becoming the first German to score in four consecutive league games. He has surpassed the likes of Jurgen Klinsmann, Dietmar Hamann, Ilkay Gundogan, and Leroy Sane, all of whom scored in three games in a row. Havertz had also done that himself when playing for Chelsea.

The Gunners are set to take on Manchester City at the Etihad on March 31 in a crucial clash. Mikel Arteta's side are leading the Premier League title race with 64 points from 28 matches and are level on points with second-placed Liverpool. City are third, a point behind the top two.

The game at the Etihad is a crucial one for both teams. If Havertz scores, not only he would mark a moment of personal history, but he would also help his team earn crucial points against the reigning English champions.

Arsenal star Kai Havertz found the back of the net during the recent international break

Kai Havertz's form for Germany should give Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta a much-needed boost in confidence. Havertz found the back of the net for Die Mannschaft during the 2-0 win against France in a friendly on March 23.

Havertz also put on an impressive display when Julian Nagelsmann's side earned a 2-1 win against the Netherlands on March 26. Havertz has now scored 15 goals in 44 appearances for his national team.

Havertz also showcased his quality for Arsenal this season, scoring nine goals and providing three assists in 39 appearances across competitions. He has netted eight Premier League goals since his reported £65 million summer move from Chelsea. The 24-year-old has turned his form around despite a difficult start to life at the north London club.