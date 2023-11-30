Kai Havertz lauds 4 of his Arsenal teammates, gives his thoughts on the PL title race this season

Arsenal's Kai Havertz has lavished praise on teammates Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Declan Rice, and William Saliba.

The Gunners signed Havertz for a reported £65 million from Chelsea and Rice from West Ham United for a club-record fee of £105 million this summer. The Germany international got off to a rocky start but has had a recent upturn in form, scoring in his side's recent victories over Brentford and RC Lens.

Rice has impressed so far at the Emirates, recording two goals and two assists in 18 appearances in the English top tier and Europe this season. Regarding Rice's arrival at the club from West Ham in the summer, Havertz said (via Metro):

"I knew him before [I joined Arsenal in June]. We were messaging before we came. He’s a great person, a really good guy and on the pitch as well he is showing what he can do and help the team. He is a very important player for us at the moment."

Havertz added, on Saka, Saliba, and Jesus:

"I’m so impressed with [Saka]. I knew he was a top, top player. He has both his feet on the ground."

"[Saliba is the] same as the other two guys. As a defender, he is so, so good. He makes everything so easy and so calm. He is still so young. He’s going to have a big career in front of him."

"He’s (Gabriel Jesus) the best [striker I have played with]. I see it in every training session. It’s an honour to play with him."

Arsenal are currently atop the Premier League table, one point ahead of Manchester City. When asked about the title race this season, the former Chelsea forward said:

"It’s really too early to say something about this. Anyone can beat anyone. We really don’t know what’s happening, maybe we will in a couple of months. Right now we are focusing on ourselves and trying to win as many games as possible."

Arsenal will next face Wolves in the Premier League on December 2.

"If they play like they did today" - Lens star praises Arsenal after 6-0 thrashing and makes Champions League prediction

Lens defender Kevin Danso believes the Gunners can win the Champions League this season after his side were thrashed 6-0 in their encounter on Wednesday (December 29).

Arsenal put on a dominant display at the Emirates this week as Saka, Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, Jorginho, and Havertz got on the scoresheet. Mikel Arteta's side are leading their group by four points, and with only one group-stage encounter left, a spot in the Round of 16 is guaranteed.

Danso reckons Arsenal can go on to lift their first-ever Champions League trophy this term if they can reproduce the form they displayed this week throughout the tournament.

He said after the match (via Metro):

"They’re one of the best teams in the world at the moment and we saw that today. Three quick goals in succession and that kind of breaks the camels back."

"If they play like they did today obviously (they can win it). There’s a lot of good teams in this competition. You have to take it game by game and day by day."