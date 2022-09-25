Kaka explains why Brazil's 'leader' Neymar won't feel any pressure ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Brazil player Kaka has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar will be in fine fettle in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to proper squad depth in Tite's squad.

Brazil maintained their fine form after triumphing 3-0 over Ghana in an international friendly on Saturday (September 24).

Richarlison scored twice and Marquinhos scored the opener in the contest. Neymar, who was operating in a creative role in midfield, laid out two assists for the Tottenham Hotspur striker in the first-half.

Speaking to MARCA, Kaka asserted that he relishes watching the former Barcelona man more than anyone else and backed him to shine in his third FIFA World Cup appearance.

He said:

"I don't know if it's because we have a great personal relationship but I love how Ney plays. Of course, I like to see others like [Kylian] Mbappe, [Lionel] Messi, Cristiano [Ronaldo] or Vinicius Jr. himself, but I’ll stick with Ney. He is going to be the leader of Brazil in Qatar 2022."

He continued:

"In the 2018 World Cup, Ney was the absolute protagonist but now we have Vinicius, Raphinha, Richarlison, Antony... who are not young promises but realities. This takes some pressure off him, something that is very favourable for our interests."

Speaking about Real Madrid starlet Rodrygo, Kaka added:

"Well, he is phenomenal. There is still discussion if he should go to the World Cup and I am clear that he has to be on the list. I myself went to a World Cup when I was 20 years old and had not yet left Brazil while he is already a star at Real Madrid."

The Selecao are scheduled to face Tunisia at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France on Tuesday (September 27) in their final international friendly before the start of the much-awaited FIFA World Cup.

Brazil have been drawn in Group G alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. The first-ever winter FIFA World Cup kicks off on November 21, with the final set to be held on December 18.

Brazil's Rodrygo picks Neymar as his idol

Speaking to Governor of Poker, Rodrygo revealed that Neymar is his idol. When asked if he could follow in his footsteps, he said:

"Neymar is an idol to me. I know everything he accomplished and I am going to keep working hard so that one day I can come close to his accomplishments."

Neymar, who rose through the ranks of Santos just like Rodrygo, has recently been in explosive form for PSG.

The 30-year-old forward has contributed a staggering 11 goals and eight assists in 11 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians this season.

