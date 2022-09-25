Kaka names his favorite footballer right now; Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo given honorable mentions

Former Brazil superstar Ricardo Kaka recently named Neymar Jr. as his favorite footballer as he gave honorable mentions to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Kaka was once among the best players in the world, along with the likes of Messi and Ronaldo. He was also teammates with Ronaldo at Real Madrid for four seasons before making a move to AC Milan.

However, the Brazilian named his compatriot Neymar Jr. as his current favorite player.

In a recent interview with MARCA, here's what the former Los Blancos star stated:

"I don't know if it's because we have a great personal relationship but I love how Neymar plays. Of course I like to see others like Mbappé, Messi, Cristiano or Vinicius himself but I'll stick with 'Ney'."

The 2007 Ballon d'Or winner was one of a kind in terms of his ability and playing style. A supreme carrier of the ball, the Brazilian possessed lethal finishing and defense-splitting passing abilities.

When asked which player in modern football is reminiscent of his playing style, here's what the former Rossenori No. 22 replied:

"The truth? No. Above all because the positions have changed. I played for Milan as a midfielder for many years, something that has evolved with the appearance of box-to-box midfielders. What's more, I don't know where I would play in this more physical football, if I would play it a little more open to the left or 'box to box'."

When reflecting on whether the No. 10 position is lost in today's football, here's what he added:

"It is not that it is being lost, it is that it has already been completely lost, among other things because with the defenses so advanced there is hardly any space left in the center of the field. So it is very difficult to find holes to play your football. That's why all the teams try to open the field and play more on the wings."

Kaka was once considered the best player in the world alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Fans might remember when Ricardo Kaka was named the best player in the world in 2007, with Lionel Messi occupying the second spot and Cristiano Ronaldo coming in third place.

However, his glory days didn't last too long. The Brazilian was absolutely phenomenal during his time in Italy with AC Milan. However, his form started to dip since making the switch to Real Madrid.

