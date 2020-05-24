Kaka recalls historical battles with EPL sides Manchester United and Liverpool

Former Ballon d'Or winner Kaka has been involved in a handful of high profile games against EPL sides. Having lost the 2005 UEFA Champions League final against EPL side Liverpool in 2005 with AC Milan, Kaka and co made amends two years later.

In an official interview with AC Milan, the Brazilian shed light on what it was like to face off against some of the best EPL sides at the time.

13 years since Kaka did THIS at Old Trafford. 👑pic.twitter.com/D5VfuD3ahe — Goal (@goal) April 24, 2020

The Rossoneri beat Manchester United in the semi-final to set up a mouthwatering clash against another EPL side and familiar opponents, Liverpool.

Kaka put EPL giants to sword in 2007

Kaka won the Ballon d'Or at AC Milan

Kaka admitted that the goal he scored against the EPL side is amongst his most favourite strikes, as he took matters into his own hands and silenced Old Trafford with a classy strike.

"We pulled a 2-1 comeback at Old Trafford and I scored both goals. I regard the second one as one of the most beautiful goals in my career."

"But they scored twice and Wayne Rooney got the winner to make it 3-2, so we knew that we needed a win in Italy. We secured a 3-0 victory at home and many in Italy saw it as the perfect match."

EPL giants Liverpool were in the final once again, and the game in Athens was a rematch from the showpiece event two seasons ago. While AC Milan won the game this time around, Kaka admitted that he had flashbacks of Istanbul when the EPL side pulled one goal back.

"It was terrible, it was terrible when they scored the goal because the memory of 2005 came back. Just as they score you think 'it's 2005 all over again'. It was a very strong emotional battle."

"It was a battle of wills and we felt the fear, the 'oh no, it's happening again' feeling. Fortunately, we held out and were able to celebrate at the end."

"It was a sign from God, not a coincidence. Deep down we had the feeling 'damn, is the same team going to beat us again in a final?"

AC Milan won the UEFA Champions League for the seventh time in their history. Dirk Kuyt's late goal proved to be a consolation for the EPL side, as the Italian giants secured a 2-1 victory thanks to a brace from Filippo Inzaghi.

"It was terrible, it was terrible when they scored..."https://t.co/FAJQ8BF2wj — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) May 24, 2020

Liverpool were beaten in the final in 2007, and the EPL side could not produce the heroics from that night in Istanbul. Kaka affirmed that while it was good to walk away with the trophy, he didn't think of it as revenge for the final from two years ago.

"I don't like to call it revenge or payback, I think that's going too far. But it was marvellous and magical."

EPL side Liverpool are the reigning European champions, having beaten Tottenham Hotspur in the final last summer. In the all EPL final, the Reds prevailed 2-0, courtesy of goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi.