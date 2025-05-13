Kaka shares message as Brazil welcome Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti as new head coach

Former Real Madrid midfielder Kaka has shared a message on social media following Carlo Ancelotti's appointment as the new Brazil manager. The Italian's future at the Santiago Bernabeu has been subject to speculation for a while following a poor campaign so far.

The LaLiga giants lost the Copa del Rey and the Supercopa de España final to Barcelona. Real Madrid were knocked out of the Champions League quarterfinals by Arsenal, and are all set to miss out on the LaLiga title as well.

Brazil have been trying to station Ancelotti in charge of the national team since last year. They have finally managed to secure his services and have announced, via a statement, that he will take over later this month. The statement read:

“The CBF is proud to confirm that Carlo Ancelotti will become the next head coach of the Brazilian national football team. Mr. Ancelotti is a legend of the game as the most successful manager in football history, will officially take charge following the conclusion of the 2024/25 La Liga season, ahead of Brazil’s FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in June. His official start date May 26th, 2025.”

Kaka, who played under Ancelotti at AC Milan, shared the statement on his Instagram story, with the following caption:

"Welcome, Mister Ancelotti! May God bless you!"

Carlo Ancelotti is the most successful manager in Real Madrid's history, having won 15 trophies during his two stints with the club.

Have Real Madrid identified Carlo Ancelotti's replacement?

Real Madrid have already identified Xabi Alonso as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish manager has transformed Bayer Leverkusen's fortunes since taking over in 2022.

Last season, Alonso helped the German side to a Bundesliga triumph and also won the DFB Pokal. His side narrowly missed out on the Europa League, losing to Atalanta in the final, which, interestingly, was their only defeat of the season.

Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts and had earmarked him as Ancelotti's replacement for a while. The LaLiga giants have now accelerated the process of his appointment following a dismal campaign.

Alonso had previously announced that he would leave the BayArena at the end of this season. Romano now adds that the Spaniard has agreed a three-year deal with Real Madrid until 2028. The LaLiga giants apparently want him to take over at the Santiago Bernabeu in time for the FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off on June 14.

