“Kane’s not quite at it, Lukaku isn’t firing” – Trevor Sinclair names best centre-forward in Premier League

Liverpool star Diogo Jota is the best centre-forward in the Premier League at the moment, according to former West Ham winger Trevor Sinclair. He believes the Portuguese is currently ahead of Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku based on current form.

The Englishman told talkSPORT Breakfast:

“I think he [Jota] is the best. Kane’s not quite at it, Lukaku isn’t firing. I think Jota is the best centre-forward in the league. He’s unfortunate that he’s come into a Liverpool side where the front three have their positions set in stone. Since he left Wolves for Liverpool, he’s upped his game.”

Premier League @premierleague



It’s the first time in the competition that two players had scored 10+ goals for Liverpool before Christmas ☃️



#TOTLIV Diogo Jota scored his 10th #PL goal of the season, joining Mohamed Salah (15) on double figures in the league for Liverpool in 21/22It’s the first time in the competition that two players had scored 10+ goals for Liverpool before Christmas ☃️ Diogo Jota scored his 10th #PL goal of the season, joining Mohamed Salah (15) on double figures in the league for Liverpool in 21/22It’s the first time in the competition that two players had scored 10+ goals for Liverpool before Christmas ☃️ #TOTLIV https://t.co/SQea7twgry

Trevor Sinclair moved forward by comparing Diogo Jota with another Portuguese player who has been making waves in the Premier League, Bernardo Silva. The Manchester City superstar has had a decent start to the season and Sinclair couldn't help but draw comparisons between the two players.

“I’ve seen Jota play for Portugal and he reminds me of a more forward-thinking Bernardo Silva. He’s got that tenacity and personality. He never backs down. He’s great in the air," Sinclair added.

Diogo Jota joined Liverpool from Wolves in a deal worth €40 million during the summer of 2020. He signed a five-year contract with the Premier League giants, which will keep him at Anfield until the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Beautifully taken, Diogo becomes the 4th Reds player in the @PremierLeague era to score against the Gunners in a 3rd successive game!Beautifully taken, @DiogoJota18 Diogo becomes the 4th Reds player in the @PremierLeague era to score against the Gunners in a 3rd successive game! 🔥⚽Beautifully taken, @DiogoJota18 👌 https://t.co/MHMe2YhN5b

The striker is proving to be a great investment, stepping up and becoming the difference maker for the team in the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. He scored twice to help Liverpool beat Arsenal 2-0 in the second leg of their FA Cup semi-final clash on Thursday, sealing their passage into the final of the competition.

The Portuguese is making waves in the EPL at the moment

Diogo Jota's numbers in the Premier League this season

The Portuguese made his first Premier League appearance of the season against Norwich City on August 14 last year, scoring once in a 3-0 victory for Liverpool. Since then, he's played 19 more games for the Reds in the English top flight, recording nine more goals and one assist to his name.

It is worth mentioning that Jota has proven to be a big game player, scoring against the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur so far. With the way he is going, only time will tell how many goals and assists he'll finish the campaign with.

