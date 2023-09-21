Kaoru Mitoma gives surprise answer when asked to pick between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 

Brighton attacker Kaoru Mitoma was unable to choose between footballing greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a recent interview with ESPN.

The Japan international sat down for a rapid-fire question and answer session, where he was asked to settle the ultimate footballing debate. Responding to the query, Mitoma said (via ESPN):

"Both."

Mitoma was signed from Japanese club Kawasaki Frontale in the summer of 2021 for £2.6 million. He bagged 10 goals and eight assists in 41 appearances across competitions for Brighton last year. The forward has started well this season, managing three assists and a goal from five appearances.

However, it seems fair that Mitoma is unable to pick between Messi and Ronaldo, who have achieved incredible success during their time in Europe. Argentina captain Messi now plays for Inter Miami, while his Portuguese rival represents Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

Messi is a seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and won the coveted World Cup trophy with Argentina last year. He won 10 La Liga and three Champions League with Barcelona and secured two Ligue 1 titles with Paris Saint-Germain, among other achievements.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Ballon d'Or five times. He has two La Liga titles, three Premier League and five Champions League trophies to his name, including other achievements.

"For me, Messi is the best"- Kaoru Mitoma's former teammate Alexis Mac Allister names Lionel Messi as best ever over Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister tipped Argentina teammate Lionel Messi to go down as the best ever to have graced the football pitch. Mac Alister played alongside the Barcelona legend, helping Argentina to World Cup success in Qatar last year.

Overall, the duo have shared the pitch on 16 occasions for the South American nation, managing one joint goal contribution. In an exclusive interview with Goal, Mac Allister said about Messi:

"Of course, I haven't had the possibility to watch Maradona on live, but for me, Messi is the best, and he will be the best forever."

Messi has 176 caps for his country, since his debut match against Hungary in August 2005. He hs scored 104 goals and provided 56 assists across competitions for La Albiceleste.