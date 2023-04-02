Karim Benzema achieves incredible feat in Real Madrid's 6-0 demolition of Valladolid

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema reached a phenomenal feat during Los Blancos' 7-0 La Liga win against Real Valladolid on Sunday. Benzema has now scored at least 20 goals for Los Blancos in 11 consecutive seasons.

The French forward bagged a spectacular hat-trick at the Santiago Bernabeu as Los Blancos thumped Valladolid. His second and third goals were quite sumptuous. After firing his effort to the back of the net from outside the area, Benzema scored an overhead kick to seal his hat-trick.

He has netted 22 goals across competitions this season, including 14 in La Liga. Rodrygo Goes, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vasquez were the scorers of the other goals for the Spanish giants.

Benzema is Real Madrid's second highest goalscorer, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo. He has scored 345 goals in 634 games for the Spanish side, while Ronaldo managed 450 in 438 outings, an astounding tally.

Karim Benzema recently clarified his relationship with former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid were training in Al-Nassr's facility in Riyadh ahead of the Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona. Cristiano Ronaldo came to watch his former team's training.

While the Portuguese posed with several Madrid players, he didn't have a photo with his long-term attacking partner Karim Benzema. The French forward was quizzed about the same. Benzema replied, saying (via Football Espana):

“We don’t need a photo to say that we’re friends. I couldn’t say hello to him because he was training, but hopefully I’ll be able to see him on Sunday.”

Karim Benzema, in fact, is the player Ronaldo has shared the pitch with the most number of times during his career. They played 342 games together, combining for 76 goals.

Along with Gareth Bale, the duo formed one of the most formidable trios in European football, known as the 'BBC'. The pair won four UEFA Champions League titles together between 2014 and 2018.

