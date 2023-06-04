Karim Benzema breaks scoring record held by Cristiano Ronaldo in his last game for Real Madrid

Karim Benzema's final bow for Real Madrid has seen him break Cristiano Ronaldo's record of most goals scored against Athletic Club than any player in La Liga history.

The Frenchman made his final appearance for Madrid against Lehoiak at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight (June 4). The 35-year-old has decided to leave Los Blancos when his contract expires at the end of this month.

Karim Benzema has made history in his last outing for Carlo Ancelotti's side, netting from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute. This goal means he now holds the record for the most goals scored by any player in La Liga history against Athletic Club (18).

It takes him above Cristiano Ronaldo who bagged 17 during his nine seasons at Real Madrid. It is the perfect sendoff for Benzema who has been become a Los Merengues icon during his time at the Bernabeu.

Benzema looks set to join Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League with Al Ittihad set to sign the French striker as a free agent. Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya television station reports that Al-Numoor have reached an agreement with the Madrid captain to sign him on a two-year deal.

The Real Madrid legend leaves the Bernabeu having won five Champions League trophies, four La Liga titles, and three Copa del Rey trophies. He scored 354 goals and provided 165 assists in 648 games, winning the Ballon d'Or in 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo talks up Real Madrid's Karim Benzema's potential arrival in the Saudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes Karim Benzema's potential arrival.

Karim Benzema looks to be on the cusp of becoming the latest household name to arrive in the Saudi Pro League. Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in January and he seems to have ignited a lust for elite talent to move to the Middle East.

The Portuguese icon was asked about speculation regarding Benzema and Lionel Messi potentially arriving in Saudi Arabia. He responded (via Squawka):

“They are welcome…the league will improve, and it currently has wonderful foreign and Arab players.”

Benzema has lit up European football with Real Madrid and Lyon. His signing will only further strengthen Saudi Pro League's desire to be placed alongside Europe's top leagues.

The Frenchman will be playing against Ronaldo if he does make the move. The iconic duo set to lock horns with Saudi's two title rivals for this past season. Al Ittihad won the league with a five-point gap over Al Nassr.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes