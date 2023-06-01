Karim Benzema breaks silence on Real Madrid future amid interest from Saudi Pro League

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema refused to comment on his links to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad. He said that he is, for now, focused on his team's final game of the season.

Benzema has been heavily linked with a move to the SPL in the summer. "The Tigers" who won the SPL this season, have reportedly offered him a deal worth €200 million for two seasons.

Ahead of Real Madrid's final game of the season against Atheltic Bilbao, Benzema said:

"Will I stay at Real? For now I'm here, there's a game this weekend."

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Benzema: "Will I stay at Real? For now I'm here, there's a game this weekend." Benzema: "Will I stay at Real? For now I'm here, there's a game this weekend." 🚨💣 Benzema: "Will I stay at Real? For now I'm here, there's a game this weekend." https://t.co/W7AKoM9WzR

Journalist Rudy Galletti has said that Karim Benzema has already agreed a deal with Al-Ittihad, with his official signature remaining.

The Frenchman had an injury-prone campaign this season. Nevertheless, he has still managed 30 goals and provided six assists in 42 games across competitions this season.

He has been a bonafide legend for Los Blancos. Benzema has scored 353 goals and provided 165 assists in 647 games across competitions. He has won 24 trophies with the club, including five UEFA Champions League and four La Liga titles.

Real Madrid eyeing up Karim Benzema replacement

According to multiple reports, Real Madrid are not willing to spend big money in the transfer market for a new striker even if Karim Benzema leaves. They believe only Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland could be a fitting replacement.

Hence, the Spanish club are willing to wait till 2024 or 2025 to bring one of the two superstars. While names like Harry Kane and others have been linked with a move to the Spanish capital, a move might not materialise.

Benzema has been the leader of Los Blancos' attack since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure. His performances in recent seasons have been exemplary, so life without the Frenchman won't be easy, as Benzema has been a solid performer since arriving in 2009.

Poll : 0 votes