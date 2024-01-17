Karim Benzema files defamation suit against French Interior Minister after being accused of having ties to terrorist organization

Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema's lawyer has filed a lawsuit against French interior minister Gerald Darmanin after the latter accused the player of having ties to a terrorist organization.

Darmanin claimed Benzema had ties with the Muslim Brotherhood, who classified as a terrorist organization in multiple nations and states. The ex-France international has now filed a lawsuit for defamation, according to RTL.

Back in October 2023, Benzema took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to express his condolences to victims in Gaza during the conflict with Israel. The Real Madrid legend wrote (via Get French Football News):

"All our prayers for the habitants of Gaza, once again victims of these unfair bombings that spare neither women nor children."

Benzema's message received widespread criticism from politicians. Nadine Morano, a European Parlament member since 2014, said:

"[He is] an agent of Hamas propaganda.”

Darmanin, meanwhile, also made a staggering and controversial claim, telling C News:

"[He] has notorious ties, as we all know, with the Muslim Brotherhood.”

The Muslim Brotherhood are classified as a terrorist organization in countries like the UAE, Bahrain, Austria, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. It is worth noting that Benzema currently plays his club football in Saudi with the Jeddah-based club Al-Ittihad. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has previously dismissed Darmanin's serious allegations.

Hugues Vigier, Karim Benzema's lawyer, has now reportedly filed a 92-page long defamation suit. Vigier declared (via RTL):

"We are throwing people out like this, to general opprobrium, just to create a false communication stunt. With family consequences for those close to us as well, which are considerable."

"We are sowing division in France, we have a lot of people who do not understand this kind of talk, some who exclude Karim Benzema and some who feel excluded through what is said about him. This is the complete opposite of what a man who calls himself a man should work towards. politics."

If the complaint is accepted as valid by the Cour de la Justice de la République, the interior ministry could face a fine of up to €12,000.

David Ornstein dismisses chances of Karim Benzema potentially joining Chelsea

According to widespread reports, Karim Benzema is unhappy at Al-Ittihad after completing a blockbuster free transfer in the summer of 2023. He has been with the Saudi Pro League club for just six months.

Reports have percolated that the Frenchman wants to leave and Premier League giants Chelsea, who are believed to be looking to sign a striker, have been deemed as a potential destination for the superstar attacker.

Journalist David Ornstein, however, has dismissed the chances of Benzema leaving Al-Ittihad in January. He said (via Football Transfers):

"Karim Benzema, to my understanding, is going to be staying in the Saudi Pro League. That’s the intention of the competition and that extends to his club Al-Ittihad despite there clearly being a bit of an issue going on right now and suggestions that he’s not turning up for training camps, etc."

Ornstein added:

“I’m told that he will be reintegrated into training, the meetings will be taking place, I think there are some planned in Dubai for later this week and they’ll try and smooth that situation over.”

Since his free transfer to Al-Ittihad in the summer, 36-year-old Karim Benzema has scored 12 goals and has provided five assists in 20 appearances for the reigning SPL champions.