Karim Benzema lauds former Real Madrid teammate for his performance in Girona win

Al-Ittihad striker Karim Benzema has lauded his former Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Junior for his performance in the 4-0 La Liga home win over Girona on Saturday (February 10).

In a rather lopsided top-of-the-table clash at the Santiago Bernabeu, Los Blancos went ahead inside six minutes through a Vinicius strike and never looked back. Jude Bellingham scored either side of half-time to end the game as a contest before Rodrygo Goes added a fourth midway through the second half to add gloss to the scoreline.

The win sent Carlo Ancelotti's side five points clear at the top after 24 games, with Vinicius playing a key role in the win with a goal and two assists. Los Blancos legend Benzema recognised his former teammate's brilliance by posting his picture on Instagram stories and captioning it 'number one'.

Despite being plagued by injuries - missing 11 games across competitions - the Brazilian has three goals and as many assists in his last five La Liga games, with Madrid winning all of them.

Meanwhile, Benzema spent a hugely successful 14-year stint at the Bernabeu between 2009 and 2023, bagging 354 goals and 165 assists in 648 games across competitions.

What's next for Karim Benzema's former club Real Madrid?

Real Madrid have hardly missed their former prolific striker Karim Benzema, who left in the summer to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad.

Los Blancos have been imperious across competitions, leading the league, winning all six UEFA Champions League group games and emerging victorious in the Supercopa Espana last month. Their only blemish is a Round-of-16 Copa del Rey defeat at Atletico Madrid shortly after their Supercopa triumph.

Ancelotti's in-form side next travel to RB Leipzig in the Champions League for their Round of 16 first-leg tie on Tuesday (February 13). Five days later, they travel to Rayo Vallecano in the league.

Los Blancos' only losses this season - one in La Liga (3-1) and the other in the Copa del Rey (4-2) - have come at Atletico Madrid.