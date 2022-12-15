Karim Benzema makes decision on joining France team ahead of FIFA World Cup final against Argentina: Reports

France striker Karim Benzema reportedly does not plan on traveling to Qatar to watch his team play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals against Argentina.

Les Bleus saw off Morocco 2-0 in the semi-finals on Wednesday (December 15) to reach the showpiece clash for the second consecutive time. They are keen to become the first nation in 60 years to successfully defend their crown.

Benzema was ruled out of France's campaign on the eve of the tournament opener with an injury he picked up in training. He subsequently returned to Madrid to begin his recovery.

After France reached the final, there was speculation that the Real Madrid ace could return to Qatar to watch his side play in the deciding game.

However, Spanish sports website Relevo now reports that he doesn't intend to travel, although he could still receive a medal.

This was perhaps Benzema's last chance to play at the FIFA World Cup, given he would be 38 by the time the 2026 tournament rolls around.

His only appearance in the competition with France came in the Brazil edition in 2014, where he struck thrice.

Following a six-year hiatus from international football, Didier Deschamps recalled Benzema back into the squad last year. He played a starring role at Euro 2020 with four goals.

He has had a prolific calendar year with Real Madrid, where he also picked up La Liga and UEFA Champions League honors. He also won the Golden Boot in both competitions and the 2022 Ballon d'Or.

Benzema was poised to play a key role for France in Qatar. A muscle tear, though, robbed him of the opportunity.

France take on Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals

France are into the finals of the FIFA World Cup yet again. History beckons at the Lusail Stadium this Sunday as they could become the first team since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back trophies in the competition.

However, standing in their way are high-flying Argentina, who are looking for their third title in the competition, and a first since 1986.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi is in the form of his life, having scored five goals and provided three assists so far. The reigning Copa America champions are looking to give him a memorable send-off as he is all set to make his final appearance at the World Cup.

Either way, there's so much on the line here.

