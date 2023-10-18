"Karim Benzema has notorious links with the Muslim Brotherhood" - Former Real Madrid star accused of having terrorist links by French minister

NOTE: "This article has sensitive content that may be considered severe. Reader discretion is advised.”

Real Madrid icon Karim Benzema has found himself at the center of a potentially career-damaging allegation, as he has been accused of having terrorist links. The claim comes from France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who has asserted that Benzema maintains connections with The Muslim Brotherhood. This is a group widely designated as a terrorist organization.

In a conversation with CNews, Darmanin made the shocking allegation plain (via Football Espana h/t Mundo Deportivo):

"Mr. Karim Benzema has notorious links, as we all know, with the Muslim Brotherhood."

As of the time of this writing, the former Real Madrid striker has yet to offer a rebuttal. However, given the severity of the allegations, it is expected that a response will be forthcoming. With such a severe claim levied by a government official in France, it is uncertain how this will impact Karim Benzema's standing both inside and outside the football community.

Earlier this summer, the striker bid farewell to the Santiago Bernabeu and headed for Saudi powerhouse Al-Ittihad. Since his relocation, the former Galactico has made his presence felt by netting three goals and assisting twice helping his club to a fourth-place standing in the Saudi Pro League.

Though his three-year contract with Al-Ittihad is reported to be worth a staggering £258 million, Benzema insists that his decision to make the move was not financially motivated. Rather, he has cited (via Daily Mail) his Muslim faith as the catalyst for this pivotal career shift.

Former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has taken a public stand on Israel-Palestine war

Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has recently articulated his unequivocal support for the residents of Gaza, expressing his stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In his social media post, he declared:

"All our prayers for the inhabitants of Gaza who are once again victims of these unjust bombings which spare no women or children."

The statement has highlighted his alignment and he isn't alone in expressing solidarity with the region. His advocacy puts him in a league with other football players who have voiced their support, including Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby, Galatasaray's Hakim Ziyech, and Arsenal's Mohamed Elneny, among others.

Elneny subtly signaled his support for Palestine, as evidenced by a change in his Instagram profile picture to the Palestinian flag. This came in the wake of recent rocket strikes on Israel, allegedly launched by Hamas, which led to subsequent military retaliation, civilian casualties, and kidnappings.