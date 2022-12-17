Karim Benzema posts cheeky message on Instagram amid rumors of tension with France boss Didier Deschamps ahead of FIFA World Cup final

France coach Didier Deschamps had the chance to call-up Karim Benzema for the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina as the player was available for selection.

Benzema got injured just before the tournament started and left the squad. However, Les Bleus have coped well without the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner. Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud led the team's attack, scoring five and four goals in Qatar respectively.

Deschamps, however, never replaced Benzema in his squad. He also had the chance to recall the player for the final, as he has now recovered from the injury.

Didier Deschamps decided not to do so ahead of the FIFA World Cup final. Karim Benzema has now posted a cheeky message on his Instagram story. The Real Madrid superstar wrote along with a picture of him being awarded the Ballon d'Or by Zinedine Zidane:

"Good Night."

Didier Deschamps reacted to Karim Benzema questions as France brace for 2022 FIFA World Cup final

Didier Deschamps spoke to the media ahead of France's final against Argentina. He was quizzed about the stance on Karim Benzema. Deschamps said:

"I have players who have been injured before. Karim is one of them. The last to be injured is Lucas Hernandez. Since then, I have 24 players to manage. Asking the question vis-à-vis (with regard to) these players, it's awkward to say the least, if not a little more. The group is there."

Deschamps continued:

"I don't care about invitations from players, former players or injured players. I don't know who will be there. We had a group at the start and who, from what happened. We lost three, with Nkunku at the beginning. They were part of the beginning of the adventure. There will be 24 important players for France tomorrow."

Les Bleus are set to take on Argentina at the Lusail Stadium on December 18. Both sides are looking to win the third FIFA World Cup in their history.

Deschamps' side aim to win the tournament twice in a row, becoming the first side since Brazil in 1962 to do so. La Albiceleste, meanwhile, are looking to capture the trophy for the first time since 1986.

