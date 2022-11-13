Karim Benzema provides blunt response when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo congratulated him after 2022 Ballon d'Or win

Karim Benzema revealed in a recent interview with Telefoot that Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to congratulate him for winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or. The duo were teammates at Real Madrid, which saw them dominate European football for long periods, but it seems as though their relationship may have soured.

When asked if the Manchester United forward had sent him a message after the Ballon d'Or win, Benzema responded (via Madrid Zone):

"No, not yet."

The 34-year-old notably picked up the first Ballon d'Or of his career, and is the first Frenchman to do so since Zinedine Zidane two decades ago.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone



Benzema: “No, not yet”



Q: “Not cool”



Benzema: “Be quiet (laughs)”



@telefoot_TF1 #rmalive 🎙️| Q: “Did Cristiano Ronaldo sent you a message after Ballon D’Or?”Benzema: “No, not yet”Q: “Not cool”Benzema: “Be quiet (laughs)” 🎙️| Q: “Did Cristiano Ronaldo sent you a message after Ballon D’Or?” Benzema: “No, not yet” Q: “Not cool”Benzema: “Be quiet (laughs)”@telefoot_TF1 #rmalive

Ronaldo has won the coveted award five times, a record that has been surpassed only by Lionel Messi, who's won it seven times.

While praise has not come from the Portugal international, Benzema was hailed by pundits, players, and fans alike after his impressive season with Real Madrid.

The forward scored an impressive 44 goals in 46 games across the season, marking his name as one of the best strikers in Spain and all of Europe.

In the nine-year period that Benzema played alongside Ronaldo, it was the latter who picked up the bulk of the Ballon d'Ors.

SPORTbible @sportbible Karim Benzema says Cristiano Ronaldo has NOT congratulated him on winning the Ballon d'Or. Karim Benzema says Cristiano Ronaldo has NOT congratulated him on winning the Ballon d'Or. https://t.co/VeiK7L9sIH

It therefore seems rather odd that the Manchester United forward is yet to congratulate his long-time teammate, having enjoyed high levels of success with him.

Cristiano Ronaldo may have played his final game for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo in action against Aston Villa

According to The Mirror, the Portugal captain is expected to miss United's final game before the World Cup break when the Red Devils face Fulham on Sunday. Cristiano Ronaldo was widely expected to leave Old Trafford in the summer, but his efforts towards an exit did little to create one, and he remained at Carrington.

However, the reports from The Mirror have stated that the Old Trafford hierarchy would be interested in letting Ronaldo leave the club in January. He notably featured in their 3-1 loss against Aston Villa, and if he does not play against Fulham, the loss may be the last in his Manchester United career.

Notably, Ronaldo's starting lineup slot was cast in doubt after Erik ten Hag revealed that the forward had been ill. If he does play, the 37-year-old will hope he can secure an impressive win against Fulham and leave Old Trafford on a better note than the 3-1 loss to Villa.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes