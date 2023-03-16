Karim Benzema in pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo's all-time goalscoring record for Real Madrid after winner against Liverpool

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema scored the only goal in their win over Liverpool on March 15, adding another goal to his pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo's record.

Ronaldo is Los Blancos' all-time top goalscorer with 451 goals in 438 games. He helped them win four UEFA Champions League trophies and two La Liga titles, among other honors.

Benzema, meanwhile, has also been an integral part of the Spanish club, especially since Ronaldo's departure in 2018. He has won five Champions League trophies and four La Liga titles, among other honors.

The Frenchman is now hoping to reach as close to Ronaldo's goalscoring record for the club as possible. His goal in Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Liverpool in the second leg of their UCL Round of 16 clash on Wednesday (March 15) was his 342nd goal for the club in 633 games.

Benzema is second on the list of all-time top scorers for Real Madrid, 19 goals above the prolific Raul. However, with the 35-year-old in the twilight of his career, it seems improbable that he would reach Ronaldo's tally of 450 goals.

Regardless, he has been in imperious form in recent seasons, winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or as well. He has scored 19 goals and provided five assists in 28 games across competitions this season.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's win over Liverpool

Real Madrid went into the second leg against Liverpool at the Santiago Bernabeu with a 5-2 lead from the first leg. They were dominant from the get-go and created numerous chances but failed to capitalize on them.

The Reds also created multiple chances but Benzema's goal secured a comfortable passage into the next round for Real Madrid.

Speaking after the game, manager Carlo Ancelotti hailed the combination of youth and experience in his side, saying:

"The players create the atmosphere thanks to their intelligence and humility. The veterans' humility is so important because they don't have egos. Then it's also important that the young players are patient because they know they have guys who have had fantastic careers ahead of them."

Los Blancos possess some of the greatest names in world football in the likes of Benzema (35), Luka Modric (37), Toni Kroos (33), and Dani Carvajal (31). But they also have some incredible young talent in Eduardo Camavinga (20), Vinicius Jr. (22) and Rodrgyo Goes (22).

