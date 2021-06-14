Karim Benzema reveals he draws inspiration from Brazilian great ahead of France's Euro 2020 opener

Real Madrid and France star Karim Benzema has revealed that he models his game on Ronaldo Nazario ahead of his side's Euro 2020 opener.

Benzema is set to feature in his first major international tournament since the 2014 World Cup as he has been named in France’s Euro 2020 squad.

The forward's inclusion has only made France stronger ahead of Euro 2020, and they are the favorites to add to their World Cup triumph in 2018.

Real Madrid and France striker Karim Benzema has revealed that Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario is his football idol.



France will need Benzema’s goal-scoring exploits to navigate through a difficult group F at Euro 2020.

Benzema has revealed that he drew inspiration from former Brazilian star Ronaldo as a kid, and tries to model his game on the legendary forward.

“I met him, I was lucky to meet him in Madrid. He was my role model, he still is. He is someone who made me believe in myself, to mirror the skills that he showcased, not in the same way or at the same pace, because he was at a level above me. But this type of attacker is what I like.

“He is the only player from whom I tried to take three or four things. So when I was young, that was when I really loved him. I had a VHS of him from 1996-97 when he was playing at Barca.

“I have always wanted to be a model attacker. Someone who knows how to score, but also to organise play, who knows how to play with the ball at his feet. One touch, make movements, stay in the box. A bit of everything,” Benzema said.

France’s Karim Benzema says he has a lot to offer ahead of Euro 2020 opener

France will clash with Germany in their opening Euro 2020 game on Tuesday, and Karim Benzema has insisted that he still has a lot to offer.

"I have not yet finished. I feel good with the man I am, the man I have become.

“I think there have been highs and lows. I have never wanted to be at the highest high or lowest low, I just want to be level.”

France have a good mix of youth and experience and are in a good place form wise to make it out of their group.

They will hope to go one step better at Euro 2020 after losing to Portugal in the final of Euro 2016 five years ago.

