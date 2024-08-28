Karim Benzema sends message to former Real Madrid teammate, backs him to win the Ballon d'Or

Former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has tipped Vinicius Junior to win the Ballon d'Or this year in a recent message to the Brazilian on Instagram. The French striker spent 14 years at the iconic Madrid-based club and played alongside the winger for five years before his departure to Al-Ittihad in 2023.

Benzema is a legendary figure in Los Blancos history, bagging 354 goals and 165 assists in 648 games for the team. His efforts helped the team to five UEFA Champions League titles and FIFA Club World Cups, four La Liga, UEFA Super Cups, and Spanish Super Cup titles, and three Copa del Rey titles.

Karim Benzema was the last player from Real Madrid to claim the Ballon d'Or, winning the award in 2022. As the prize ceremony heads closer, Vinicius Junior will be glad with the backing from his former teammate ahead of the award ceremony in October.

The Brazilian was brilliant for the Spanish giants, bagging 24 goals and 11 assists in 39 games last season. He also bagged a goal in the UEFA Champions League final at Wembley against Borussia Dortmund to underpin his credentials.

2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema's last words as a Real Madrid player

Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema bid an emotional goodbye to the iconic team in 2023 when he left for Saudi Pro-League side Al-Ittihad. The striker led the squad to glory on multiple occasions, even winning the Ballon d'Or at the club.

Speaking to the club's fans at the Santiago Bernabeu (via GOAL), the French striker said:

"It's a bit of a sad day because I'm leaving my club. I signed for Madrid and I wanted to retire here, but it didn't happen that way. I will always be a Madrid fan. Thanks also to the fans who always gave me this strength. Thank you all, really."

The Ballon d'Or winner also took time out to send a message of thanks to Real Madrid's president, Florentino Perez, saying:

"Florentino, when I saw you, I thought to myself that he was the man who brought Ronaldo and [Zinedine] Zidane. It's incredible. The most important thing for me is that everything I've won, I savoured it like a child. As I said during my presentation 'one, two and three, hala Madrid!'"

Karim Benzema has been in decent form for his Saudi Pro-League club since joining them. He has bagged 13 goals and eight assists in his 30 games for the club.

