Real Madrid set to hand star striker new deal - Reports

Real Madrid seem to have learned a lesson or two from the loss of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer. They are now working hard to ensure that they keep all their key players at the club heading into the upcoming season.

According to reports, Los Blancos are keen to tie star forward Karim Benzema to a new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. In fact, it has been claimed that the two parties are in good accord and are both eager to make the deal happen.

🚨🌖| Benzema's deal to extend until 2023 is already done. ✅ @marca #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 22, 2021

The striker's current deal with Real Madrid will run out by the end of the 2021/2022 campaign. He is reportedly ready to put pen to paper on a one-year extension that will keep him in the Spanish capital until the summer of 2023.

The report also states that negotiations between the club and the attacker has always gone smoothly since he switched to La Liga over a decade ago. He is said to have never requested to have his salary increased ever since and is seen in a good light by the management.

71 - Karim Benzema has scored 71 goals in the European Cup/Champions League, at least 21 more than any other French player in the competition's history. NueveBack. @Benzema @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/Foa5r49eit — OptaJean (@OptaJean) May 18, 2021

It looks like Real Madrid have decided to embrace reality and take advantage of the opportunities around them. Just a few weeks ago, Los Blancos were heavily linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland. Given their terrible financial situation, it was clear from the onset that they have almost zero chance of signing either of the duo.

Now, their priorities appear to have changed. They recently signed David Alaba on a free transfer and are reportedly keen to extend the contracts of their key players including Dani Carvajal.

The striker was in a class of his own last season

Real Madrid walking in the right direction with Benzema

Karim Benzema's reported prospective new deal shouldn't come as a surprise at all. As a matter of fact, it is one of the best decisions Real Madrid can make this summer.

Benzema was by far the best player in Los Blancos' squad last season. He finished the campaign with a massive 30 goals and nine assists across all competitions and was influential as the Galacticos reached the semifinals of the Champions League.

The Frenchman is still firing on all cylinders. He bagged four goals for France at the Euros this summer and will be keen to continue his fine run next season. He certainly deserves a new contract with Real Madrid.

