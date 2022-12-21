Karim Benzema unfollows several France players including Real Madrid teammate Aurelien Tchouameni on Instagram

According to reports, Karim Benzema has unfollowed 15 France national team players on Instagram, including his Real Madrid teammate Aurelien Tchouameni. Kylian Mbappe, Raphael Varane, Marcus Thuram and Eduardo Camavinga are the only players whom the reigning Ballon d'Or winner follows at the moment.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Benzema has unfollowed Tchouaméni on Instagram along with many players from the French NT. Benzema has unfollowed Tchouaméni on Instagram along with many players from the French NT.

Benzema is the holder of the Ballon d'Or and has been in phenomenal form for Real Madrid in recent times. However, his relationship with France boss Didier Deschamps has been far from good.

The 35-year-old superstar forward recently announced his retirement from the French national team after Les Bleus were defeated by Argentina in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

J’ai écrit mon histoire et la nôtre prend fin. J’ai fait les efforts et les erreurs qu’il fallait pour être là où je suis aujourd’hui et j’en suis fier !J’ai écrit mon histoire et la nôtre prend fin. #Nueve J’ai fait les efforts et les erreurs qu’il fallait pour être là où je suis aujourd’hui et j’en suis fier ! J’ai écrit mon histoire et la nôtre prend fin. #Nueve https://t.co/7LYEzbpHEs

Benzema had to leave the team's camp before the start of the tournament after suffering an injury. Didier Deschamps, however, had the chance to call the player up for the final, which he didn't. Deschamps spoke on the matter (via Sky Sports):

"I have players who have been injured before. Karim is one of them. The last to be injured is Lucas Hernandez. Since then, I have 24 players to manage. Asking the question vis-à-vis (with regard to) these players, it's awkward to say the least, if not a little more. The group is there."

He further added:

"I don't care about invitations from players, former players or injured players. I don't know who will be there. We had a group at the start and who, from what happened. We lost three, with Nkunku at the beginning. They were part of the beginning of the adventure. There will be 24 important players for France tomorrow."

When will Karim Benzema return to action with Real Madrid?

Real Madrid CF vs. Sevilla FC - LaLiga Santander: Karim Benzema.

Karim Benzema last took the field for Real Madrid on 2 November when he came on as a substitute in the UEFA Champions League clash against Celtic.

Los Blancos are set to return to action on 31 December as they take on Real Valladolid in a La Liga clash. Benzema has scored six goals and provided one assist for Carlo Ancelotti's team so far this season. Whether he takes the field against Valladolid remains to be seen.

