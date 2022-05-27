“Karim was the man” – Benzema’s close friend reveals why Real Madrid star turned down Manchester United transfer despite Sir Alex Ferguson meeting his parents

Karim Benzema's former teammate Anthony Mounier has revealed the lengths Sir Alex Ferguson went to sign the Frenchman at Manchester United. The Frenchman claims the legendary manager was at the forward's house to try and convince him to move to Old Trafford.

Benzema was a hot property while he was at Lyon. The forward was monitored by the best clubs in the world, including Real Madrid and Manchester United.

Mounier was talking to The Athletic when he claimed Sir Alex spoke with Benzema's parents at their house in France. However, the forward rejected the move as his dream was to play for Real Madrid.

"Karim was the man at this point. Manchester United were so keen on signing him that Sir Alex Ferguson went to Karim's house to meet his parents. But his dream was to play for Real Madrid. He really looked up to the Brazilian Ronaldo. That was his idol. Karim's dream has always been to play for Real Madrid and he wanted to follow in Ronaldo's footsteps. If Real Madrid want to sign you, you can't turn them down."

Manchester United wanted Karim Benzema.

Last year, Rio Ferdinand recalled the time Sir Alex informed the players of Karim Benzema. The former manager was confident of landing the striker and was devastated when he picked Real Madrid.

"I remember Sir Alex Ferguson saying 'I'm trying to get him [Benzema], I think I've got a really good chance of getting him'. Sir Alex Ferguson, I think he'd be one of the players that he's probably most devastated not getting. I did think it was going to happen," Ferdinand said.

Sir Alex confirmed the story and revealed why they missed out as well:

"We tried to spend [the Cristiano Ronaldo money] on Karim Benzema as, at 21, I felt that there would be an improvement there. He is tough, good physique, a good goal scoring record, so it was worth going a wee bit extra for him because of his age. But when it went to £42m, it was beyond his value. We went to £35m and I think that was fair."

Jose Mourinho also wanted to sign Benzema at Manchester United, but failed.

