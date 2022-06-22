"Karma is a b***h" - Sweden TV host posts picture of Gerard Pique with mystery blonde after breakup with Shakira, calls him 'loser'

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique was snapped at an event in Stockholm on Friday night with a mystery blonde woman.

The Spanish defender was seen in a black hoodie, and his picture was snapped by Swedish TV host Katrin Zytomierska. Post his breakup with Colombian popstar Shakira, the Barcelona star has made several headlines, mostly for the wrong reasons.

GOAL News @GoalNews Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are separating in a joint statement. Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are separating in a joint statement.

Zytomierska added her name to the list of critics after Pique reportedly snubbed to take a picture with her son. She sent an enraged message to the Barcelona defender, saying (per the Sun):

“Listen to me your looser (you loser) @3gerardpique. Probably most girls at this party want to #### you. I see you and immediately think of my son. I was clear with you. I asked you to say hello to my son. You said ‘no’. Because you’re what? A guy that can dribble a ball?"

She added:

“That does not impress me much. What makes me sad is that fame has got into your head, and that is pathetic. Your are not all that; you are just a guy with a ball. I have got that myself, a boy with a ball. But you know what karma is a b***h, and it will bite you in your ####### arse.”

Zytomierska's message created a social media uproar over the weekend, leading to the Swedish journalist privatising her Instagram account.

Zytomierska explains why she decided to leak photo of Barcelona defender Gerard Pique

In another interview with Catalan-based journalists Lorena Vasquez and Laura Fa, Zytomierska said:

“I asked if he could say ‘hello’ to my son, and he said ‘no’. A little surprised, I asked him again, and his response was the same. He wasn’t rude, but he was a little bit arrogant. I suppose that because he's such a well-known footballer. … but I hadn’t met him until then. Afterwards I took the photo to post it on my Instagram.”

The mystery woman who appeared in the photo with the Spanish defender is reportedly the Barcelona defender's new romantic partner. He split with Shakira last month after being in a relationship for 11 years. The former couple have two children from their relationship.

To add more to his cup of woes, Pique has been told by Blaugrana manager Xavi (Mundo Deportivo via Barca Blaugranes) that he's no longer a certainty in the first team.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far