"Karma is real" - Luke Littler aims dig at Aston Villa after 2-1 defeat to Manchester United

Darts' star Luke Littler is a Manchester United fan and showcased his emotions for the club on his social media. Taking to Instagram on February 12, he posted a story of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz provocatively celebrating his equaliser against Manchester United with the caption (via Birmingham Mail):

"Karma is real"

Littler was refering to the final result, where Manchester United headed in a late winner, courtesy of Scott McTominay to leave the hosts dejected at Villa Park on February 11.

Speaking after the match, United coach Erik ten Hag was asked if Luiz' celebration fueled his players. The manager responded:

“I don’t have an opinion about that. I haven’t spoken to the players. Maybe it's fuelling, I don't know. I don’t think it is important. It is about us, we have to think about our game and not the opposition.”

United went ahead in the 17th minute, courtesy of yet another league goal from Rasmus Hojlund. Luiz celebrated for Villa in the 67th minute but McTominay ensured all three points for the Red Devils in the 86th minute with a thumping header.

This was United's third consecutive win in the Premier League and they are now sixth in the table, with 41 points after 24 games.

Gary Neville maps out how Manchester United can qualify for the Champions League next season

With five teams set to qualify England (based on Premier League rankings) for next season's Champions League, Manchester United can still make their way to Europe's premier competition for next season.

Speaking after United's 2-1 win over fifth-placed Aston Villa, Neville pointed out how they can do it (via Sky Sports):

"They can definitely claw it back because they were appalling first half of the season, the results were shocking and they lost so many matches it's untrue."

He added:

"If they can keep their players fit, which is a big question mark because it looks like they've lost another two in Shaw and Martinez in the last week, then they have got a chance."

Aston Villa have 46 points after 24 games but have lost three of their last four games across competitions.