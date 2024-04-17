Kate Abdo admits Jamie Carragher comments hurt her, reveals if her partner Malik Scott wants to fight Liverpool legend

CBS Sports presenter Kate Abdo has revealed that she was hurt by Liverpool legend Jaime Carragher's comments about her loyalty to her partner Malik Scott.

The awkward comments occurred during the coverage of Arsenal's Champions League Round of 16 clash with FC Porto. The Liverpool Legend tried to crack a joke on air with his co-worker but wound up making the situation awkward for her and viewers at home.

While the matter was later resolved on air the following day, it left a sour taste in Abdo's mouth. The CBS presenter revealed her feelings to The Daily Star, saying:

"That one went a little bit sideways. I felt a little bit hurt but it is what it is. You move on. We talked about it, we're all good, nothing really to talk about."

After the awkward exchange, fans assumed there might be a physical altercation between Abdo's partner, who is a trainer for boxer Deontay Wilder, and Carragher. The presenter clarified the situation, saying in the same interview:

"Malik does not want to fight Jamie. Malik and Jamie are cool. I understand why Malik said what he said but I think also if you read the full extent of what he said he was super respectful.

Further adding:

"He just said, you know, like anybody would say, if anything was said in the future that crossed the line, I'd want to have a conversation man to man. I think that's a normal thing. I think the headlines that [said] "I'll turn up in a physical fashion" - that was a little overstated. But Malik is so secure as a person. Nothing rattles him."

It is business as usual at CBS, with Abdo and the Liverpool legend continuing to work amicably on air.

Liverpool legend Jaime Carragher jokes at Manchester United fan Kate Abdo's expense on air

CBS sports presenters Kate Abdo and Jamie Carragher often enjoy a bit of humor at each other's expense. Following Liverpool's 3-0 home loss to Atalanta in the Europa League, the CBS presenter, who is a Manchester United fan, asked the former defender on air:

"Do you still want to be over there, do you still want to work for CBS for the final of the Europa League?"

To which Carragher cheekily replied:

"Do we cover the Conference League? Do we do Thursday nights?"

Prompting Abdo to reply:

"I don't believe it's in the contract."

The pair will hope the teams they support can improve their positions in the final weeks of the season.

Carragher will want the Reds to overturn their three-goal deficit in the Europa League in the next leg. Abdo will hope that Manchester United can improve their recent run of results and spare themselves and her more embarrassment.

