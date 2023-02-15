Kathryn Mayorga's lawyer has been ordered to pay $335,000 to Cristiano Ronaldo in legal fees after dismissal of rape lawsuit - Reports

According to The Athletic, Kathryn Mayorga's lawyer, Leslie Mark Stovall, has been ordered to pay $334,637.50 as a compensation fee to Cristiano Ronaldo. Mayorga accused Ronaldo of rape, claiming the incident took place in a hotel in 2009.

The Portuguese superstar, however, has always maintained his innocence and has strongly denied the allegations.

Mayorga, however, decided to pursue a lawsuit for substantial damages in 2018. She went ahead under Stovall's counsel. It took place after details of their discussion with Ronaldo's attorney Peter Christiansen leaked.

US confidential judge Jennifer Dorsey has now thrown the case out of court and has charged Stovall with possession of a 'purloined' document. The legal fees of the trial were $626,000 in entirety.

Judge Dorsey, however, has asked Stovell to pay Cristiano Ronaldo half of the legal expenses. The court also ruled that the superstar has to bear some sort of responsibility for not pursuing legal action sooner.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo be back in action?

Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Super Cup

Ronaldo will next take the field on February 17 as Al-Nassr take on Al Tauwoon in a Saudi Pro League clash. Rudi Garcia's side is currently second in the SPL table. Al Shabab are the league leaders with a three-point lead over Al-Nassr, having played one more game.

Al-Nassr earned a 4-0 win against Al-Wehda in their latest match with the Portuguese no. 7 scoring all four goals. Despite not scoring in his first two games as an Al-Nassr player, Ronaldo has now scored five goals in his last four games for the club.

After Ronaldo's super hat trick against Al-Wehda, Rudi Garcia told the media (via Mirror):

"Ronaldo has reached a great stage of homogeneity and harmony with his teammates. Over time, his teammates realized what he wanted and when he will score. I think it was a good night for Cristiano Ronaldo because he scored four goals.”

The game against Al Wehda also marked the 61st hat trick of Ronaldo's legendary career.

